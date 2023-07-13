NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris, Capgemini reaffirms its commitment to building state-of-the-art innovation centers and infrastructure in the country, as well as enhancing the talent pool through training and upskilling programs for its employees and the wider community. Along with contributing to business and employment generation in the country, the Group is also playing a key role in France-India cooperation.

Capgemini employs close to 180,000 team members working across 13 cities in India. The company is now setting up a new 500-seat office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and building modernized infrastructure at the Talwade campus in Pune, which will be expanded multifold upon completion.

Capgemini’s India business is also the Group's largest platform for innovation and delivery. In addition to a 5G Lab in Mumbai, Capgemini has recently set up a 6G research Lab in Gurugram to build advanced testbeds, simulators and energy-saving solutions while exploring the use cases for the next generation of wireless networks. The facility will generate innovative solutions to support the wider industry.

In line with Capgemini’s ambitions to become carbon neutral for its operations by 2025, the Group has implemented state-of-the-art energy management systems across its India campuses. Last year, the Group opened an Energy Command Center in Bangalore to monitor and manage performance of its energy assets through IoT, AI analytics and digitalization. The ECC has already enabled a 29% reduction in energy consumption in 2022. The Group’s campuses in India now operate on 100% renewable energy, avoiding over 70,000 tons of carbon emissions per year, thanks to 11.5MWp of on-premises solar plants, as well as a cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) in its Noida and Mumbai campuses.

“India plays a strategic and crucial role as a global innovation and delivery center. Over the years, India has become a fundamental part of the Group, contributing to several aspects such as sectoral knowledge, account management, and support. The various Centers of Excellence also make the country a global business platform for Capgemini. Our continuous investments in India reflect our trust and confidence in the country’s talent and skilled workforce and its contribution to our Group performance. We are proud to contribute to India’s growth story. We are looking forward to the opportunities that will open up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

“We are passionate about innovation, which is the key to the transition towards a more digital and sustainable economy. Our belief is that the digital revolution should benefit all. As such, besides the thousands of young tech specialists we are training every year in India, we have created socio-economic initiatives, providing training in IT skills to youth through our 53 Digital Academies. We have so far trained more than 75,000 youths in India, thus, contributing to nation building,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO - India, Capgemini.

With people at the core of Capgemini’s business, one of its key priorities is to create and nurture an inclusive and diverse workplace. Women account for more than 42% of the Group’s workforce in India. Capgemini is also actively contributing to developing talent and making them future ready through industry-academia collaborations. The company actively engages with academia through innovation-led collaborations such as robotic intervention for sewer lines with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, mentoring start-up cohort for social impact with Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, and more.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 360,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The Group reported a global revenue of €22 billion for 2022. Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com.

Capgemini in India comprises nearly 180,000 team members working across 13 cities-Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli. Learn more about Capgemini in India at www.capgemini.com/in-en.

