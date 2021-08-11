Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/Mediawire): The job market is becoming extremely competitive and one needs to keep upgrading their skills, adapt to new ways of leadership and constantly enhance their knowledge.

This has become all the more important after the COVID-19 pandemic where many have lost their jobs or are struggling to keep up with the new normal.

Many graduates start working immediately after getting their bachelor's degree, learn along the way, and grow continuously for a few years. After a few years, they realize their careers getting stagnated. With the changing need for continuous learning, pursuing an Executive MBA has become an obvious choice for mid-senior executives who want to enhance their skills and move to leadership positions.

In the past few years, there has been a surge in the number of individuals opting for Executive MBA in India. You may want to consider an executive MBA if you feel your career has hit a plateau. Maybe you've been in the same role for some time and would like to advance to the next level. Many people need fresh cross-functional skills or global studies to break through to the next level in their careers.

The professional desire to move up the ladder and take the next step requires a change in approach and these Executive Master Programs attract those who wish for an elevation from middle manager to a C-suite position - such as CEO or COO. The knowledge and skills gained in the course of study would continue to pay off with ongoing career advancement in the years to come.

Since it is understood that the professionals tend to have significant work obligations, the Executive Master Program schedules are designed to accommodate demanding jobs, with classes often occurring on weekends. These programs are designed well to easily fit into their life schedules.

Professor Veronica Vecchi, Director Executive Education at SDA Bocconi Asia Center strongly believes "An executive MBA is not just an opportunity to upgrade your career but a game-changer. It is a platform that allows you to take stock of your leadership skills and improve them, exposes you to new insightful knowledge and expands your domestic and international network. Our IEMB provides this unique opportunity: a truly international executive MBA in India, delivered by one of the most prestigious business schools in the world. It is a window on the leading management practices, a professional escalator. and access to a new community."

Sukita Tapadia, Chief Operating Officer, SDA Bocconi Asia Center and IEMB Alumna says, "An Executive MBA is like learning a new language. It not only helps you upskill with the latest strategic and business knowledge but allows you to converse cross-functionally with your colleagues and leadership. As you go through a continuous learning path, mostly stretching 15-18 months, you can absorb and implement tools that put you on the path of business leadership roles with wider responsibilities. This is precisely what the candidates can achieve through our IEMB and become part of the growing Bocconi alumni community."

The IEMB program (an EMBA equivalent program) by SDA Bocconi Italy offered in Mumbai is designed keeping all this in mind. SDA Bocconi is a global leader in Executive Education and currently stands 5th in Europe by FT rankings and is AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS Accredited. IEMB not only equips you with critical skills and tools but will also help you learn how to stay innovative, disruptive, and agile through a focus on topics like Digital Transformation, Innovation Management and Design

