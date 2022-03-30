Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): CASHe, India's preferred AI-driven financial wellness platform today announced the appointment of Naresh Karia as its Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, of its systematically important NBFC arm.

Naresh Karia, a rank-holder Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and Cost Accountant, brings over 21 years of CXO-level industry experience in banking, NBFC and financial services domain, apart from the last 4 years as an independent business owner and investor.

Previously, Karia served as the CFO at RBL Bank for over 7 years till early 2018 where he was involved in the transformation of the bank into a mainstream, mid-sized listed bank. Prior to RBL Bank, Naresh served with Citigroup India for over 10 years where he held senior-level positions including Controller at Citibank N.A. India and earlier as Financial Controller & CS of Citicorp Finance India Ltd.

"We welcome Mr. Karia to our Board," said Joginder Rana, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CASHe. "I am confident his broad-based industry expertise and strategic insights will add value to our Board and our operations. We look forward to his contribution at our Board discussions."

