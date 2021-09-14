New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/Mediawire): Class 12th boards are a life-changing point for every student. Students are already under pressure to perform in exams and the change in the pattern adds more to it.

Recently, CBSE has directed schools to conduct pre-final exams for Term 1 to help students practice for the new pattern and released the official sample papers.

In these mystifying scenarios, MTG is all set to offer a helping hand to aspiring students. The publication has recently released 100 per cent exam-ready question Bank and Sample Papers.

The book is curated, keeping in mind the focus on the Sample Question papers released by the CBSE board in the late hours of 02nd September 2021.

According to the latest update on CBSE official website, CBSE has updated the term-1 weightage of respective subjects.

1. Biology- 35 marks

2. Mathematics- 40 marks

3. Physics- 35 marks

4. Chemistry- 35 marks

5. English Core- 40 marks

The right selection of books along with good exam preparation strategy and willingness to do the hard work can make any academic dream come true.

Below we will discuss a strategy following which you will be assured of scoring a good rank in your class 12th term-1 exams

Eight tips for scoring high in all subjects of class 12th term-1 exams

Map a strategy

An unplanned preparation won't take you anywhere. Either you run short of time or you miss important chapters. It would be better to strategize your study plan. Map the time with the subjects and chapters that are the part of Term 1 syllabus. Identify and divide the chapters according to high and low weightage. Make a daily plan of which subject and what chapters are to be covered each day.

Make sure you keep 8-10 days for final revision in your study plan. Accordingly set your daily study hours.

Analyse the contents and map your study plan accordingly

After you are done with devising your strategy, it is time for you to arrange the concept study and question practice accordingly. Study from the books that have easy to understand language, in-depth knowledge, learning tools to aid memorising facts and exhaustive practice questions.

Do not spend too much time fiddling with complex topics from very elaborated book and adhere to the NCERT syllabus and understand NCERT line by line.

MTG's NCERT fingertips will prove to be the best companion in your NCERT learning process here. The book comprises NCERT's line-to-line vitals in the form of objective questions. Completing these books will help you to be assured of your NCERT syllabus, and then you can move further.

Adhere to your study plan

One of the key points to gain success in Class-12th board exams is- consistency. To know where your preparation is going and whether your efforts are in the right direction, you need to be consistent. Skipping a day or two might give you pleasure but it will most definitely bring a change in the flow of learning. Review your schedule regularly and do revision as and when required.

As soon as you go with your plan in a strict manner, you will start gaining the confidence of completing the syllabus and revision on time.

Enhance your concept-based understanding

CBSE Class-12th term-1 will be an objective exam this year and hence it is not just going to be based on NCERT theory but the concept-based understanding of the students as well.

To make this possible, dive deeper into the plethora of questions and solve as many types as possible. This will enhance your concept-based understanding and give you a good idea of the conceptual applications.

MTG has released a book mainly focussed on this and with ample of case-based/ assertion and reason-based and passage-based questions - Score More Case Study Chapter Wise Practice Questions. 70+ questions for every chapter in this book will give you a rigorous practice of new pattern questions. If you can answer all the questions correctly, you are ready with an in-depth understanding of your syllabus.

Time to revise- keep it short

By the time you complete your syllabus, it will be high time for you to revise your learning quickly. At this point, it will be ignorant to start re-reading the whole syllabus. Go through your notes. Hand-prepared notes can be understood and remembered by the reader quickly rather than the books' overviews.

Still, if you haven't prepared notes, you will need an eloquent map that will give you quick recapitulations of the chapters. For a short revisionary ride of the syllabus, take the help of MTG's concept maps.

Prepare for what will come next

As you know, the exams this year are going to be held in two terms and the term-1 will be containing the 50% syllabus in weightage of 40 marks in objective form.

Now that you are prepared with the syllabus, you know the weightage, and have solved many questions, it is time to understand the exam pattern. You may solve practice questions/papers from the best books based on the exam pattern.

Did you know?

The 100 per cent exam ready is strictly based on the revised exam pattern and doesn't divert the student's focus at any point of preparation. The book comprises various typologies of Objective questions. The book also consists of Recap notes, MCQ's, Case-based MCQ's, and Assertion reason MCQ's, which familiarise the student with the latest exam pattern.

MTG wishes you all the best for your class 12 Term 1 Exam. As stated earlier the right selection of books along with a good exam preparation strategy and willingness to do the hard work can make any academic dream come true.

All the best!

