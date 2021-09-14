Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her forthcoming epic period drama The Incarnation - Sita, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. The Incarnation - Sita has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote Ranaut's recent outing Thalaivii. Kareena Kapoor Khan Demands Rs 12 Crore To Play Sita’s Role In Alaukik Desai's Film - Reports.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Sharma said Ranaut is the apt choice to play the titular character. "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus, The Incarnation Sita. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting, and daring... It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect," the producer said in a statement.

Ranaut will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas, in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.