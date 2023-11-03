NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 3: Amidst the joyous festivities echoing across India, Modicare Limited; one of India's leading direct-selling companies is delighted to unveil its limited-edition Urban Color London Gold Collection. Offering a range of vibrant and colorful cosmetics, this collection provides the perfect opportunity to radiate with brilliance and make this festive season truly unforgettable. The Gold Collection, launched under Modicare's color cosmetics brand Urban Color London reflects the individuality of today's woman - strong, independent, intelligent, creative, and vivacious.

Each product within the Gold Collection, from the striking Black Loyalty Kajal to the array of 6 vivid Creme Lipcolors and 6 dazzling Matte Lipcolors, has been carefully crafted to encapsulate the essence of the festive season. Formulated in Italy, Paraben-Free, 100 per cent Vegan, and Cruelty-Free, this collection ensures an enchanting festive look. In addition, the collection also includes an exclusive metallic gold pouch and a stunning soft gold vanity bag to the mix, making it even easier to carry your festive essentials with panache. Commenting on the launch, Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited, expressed, "Embracing the festive spirit, we at Modicare are delighted to introduce our new Urban Color London Gold Collection, each crafted with precision and love. Our mission has always been to provide world-class quality products for our valued consultants and customers, and as the festive season approaches, we are committed to delivering beauty solutions that exceed consumer expectations. As we step into this season of light and togetherness, we remain committed to enriching lives and illuminating smiles with our exceptional offerings."

Modicare's Urban Color London Gold Collection

* Black Royalty Kajal serves as an eyeliner and eyeshadow, offering easy, high-definition applications. Its intensely rich black pigment and long-lasting, waterproof formula create dramatic, smoldering effects. Equipped with a built-in sharpener, it ensures precision at your fingertips, priced at MRP Rs 799/- (1.8g).

* Creme Lipcolor features a luxurious formula with captivating shades that glide effortlessly. Enriched with nourishing Murumuru butter and Vitamin E, this lip color is priced at MRP Rs 799/- (3.7g). Available in 6 long-lasting and vibrant shades, it's the perfect choice for the festive season.

* Matte Lipcolor features an intense pigmented formula ensuring comfortable all-day wear. Priced at MRP Rs 799/- (3.7g), it is enriched with nourishing Avocado oil for moisture retention and Beta-carotene for added luminosity. Available in 6 shades, it offers a lightweight, long-lasting, and richly pigmented finish. Additionally, Modicare has recently launched new additions under the Urban Color London brand, perfect for enhancing your festive look.

* Urban Color London Pro Brushes, including the Pro-Eyeshadow, Pro Eye Smudger, Pro Blush, Pro Contouring, and Pro Crease Brushes, offer the ultimate toolkit for flawless festive makeup. Designed for perfection, these brushes ensure seamless blending and better coverage, starting from MRP Rs 599/-.

* Urban Color London Matte & Glow Duo Blusher combines matte and metallic shades, offering an airbrushed, radiant glow and all-day comfort. Available in 'Mysterious' and 'Secret' variants, suitable for all skin tones, it ensures effortless application and blending, priced at MRP Rs 1150/- (12g).

* Urban Color London Ultimate Duo Highlighter offers effortless blending and a long-lasting, multi-dimensional glow. Crafted with pure pigments and pearls, this highlighter adapts flawlessly to all skin tones, providing customizable radiance. Priced at just MRP Rs 999/- (12g), it adds dimension to your features and is free from parabens, mineral oil, nano-ingredients, and D5, ensuring an elegant finish that enhances your natural beauty.

* Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette delivers a flawless matte creme satin finish enriched with Squalane and jojoba oil for medium to high buildable coverage. Camouflage imperfections, highlight features, and suit all skin tones with Medium-Deep and Light-Medium options at MRP Rs 1,099/- (9g). This versatile palette is 100 per cent Vegan, Cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested, ensuring a lightweight, long-lasting effect for a stunning complexion.

*All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company was ranked 5th among India's Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and also recognized as among the 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India's Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, Food and beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

For more information, visit www.modicare.com.

