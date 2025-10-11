VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: Karwa Chauth is a festival of love, where thoughtful gifts symbolise care and affection. While jewelry and clothing have always been traditional choices, many modern couples are turning to practical presents that bring long-term value. If you are planning to surprise your loved one this festive season, the POCO M6 Plus could be the perfect gift. Priced under Rs. 10,299, this smartphone offers a 50MP camera, 5G connectivity, stylish design, and smooth performance--making it an ideal choice for those wishing to gift something useful, thoughtful, and memorable this festive season.

Whether you are looking to gift this phone to your partner or upgrade your own, you don't need to worry about stretching your festive budget. With Bajaj Finserv, buying electronics like the POCO M6 Plus is simple and stress-free. You can step into any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000 cities in India, pick the smartphone you want, and pay using the Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh. The cost can be split into manageable EMIs that fit your monthly budget, and with zero down payment on select models, you can even take the phone home without spending anything upfront.

Before exploring why the POCO M6 Plus is the perfect Karwa Chauth gift, it is worth looking at the features that make this smartphone stand out in the affordable 5G category.

Key features of the POCO M6 PlusWhether you're gifting this phone or upgrading your own, the POCO M6 Plus offers style, speed, and performance without stretching your budget. Here's what makes this phone stand out.

1. Capture every moment with a 50MP dual AI camera

The 50MP dual AI camera lets you take stunning pictures without any hassle. Whether it's the moon during Karwa Chauth, your partner's mehendi designs, or candid family moments, every shot comes out bright, sharp, and full of color. You don't need to worry about lighting or complicated settings--the camera's AI automatically adjusts for the best result, making it perfect for capturing memories that you'll love to revisit again and again.

2. Enjoy smooth performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the POCO M6 Plus keeps up with everything you do. Video calls, online shopping, or streaming your favorite shows happen without lag or interruptions. You'll notice faster app launches and seamless multitasking, making the phone a reliable companion not just during festive celebrations, but for everyday use. It's a device that works as hard as you do.

3. Enjoy ultra-smooth scrolling and visuals

The 120Hz refresh rate display transforms the way you view content. Scrolling through photos, playing games, or streaming videos feels smooth and responsive. Every motion appears crisp, making your interactions more enjoyable. This high-refresh display adds a premium feel to the phone without adding complexity, letting you experience visuals that are pleasing to the eyes and perfect for festive selfies and social media sharing.

4. A phone that looks as good as it performs

The sleek and stylish design makes the POCO M6 Plus as attractive as it is functional. Its lightweight body fits comfortably in your hand, while its premium finish looks sophisticated. Available in elegant color options, the phone complements your festive outfits and personal style. Whether you're capturing Karwa Chauth moments or just using it daily, this phone feels like a statement accessory, not just a gadget.

5. Stay connected at lightning speed with 5G

With 5G connectivity, you can share photos, stream videos, or make video calls without delays. This phone ensures that lag and buffering are things of the past, letting you stay in touch with friends and family effortlessly. As one of the most affordable POCO 5G phones, it gives you the power of next-generation connectivity without breaking the bank, so you can enjoy every moment of the festival in real time.

6. Battery that keeps up with your celebrations

The long-lasting battery keeps the phone running throughout your busy festive day. From early morning preparations to late-night moon sighting rituals, you won't have to worry about running out of charge. It also supports fast charging, so if you need a quick boost, the phone powers up quickly. This makes it a reliable companion for those who want to stay connected and capture memories all day long.

Make gifting affordable with Bajaj Finserv

Getting a new smartphone this Karwa Chauth is now simple and affordable with Bajaj Finserv's financing options. With Easy EMIs, zero down payment options on select models, and smart offers, you can enjoy a premium 5G phone while paying in convenient monthly instalments.

You can also save more using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, which combines brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI deals--helping you reduce the overall cost while planning your purchase smartly.

Here's how you can get started:

* Explore products online: Browse a wide range of smartphones, including the POCO M6 Plus, on Bajaj Mall. Compare features like camera quality, battery life, display, and performance to pick the right model for you.

* Visit a partner store: Once you've chosen a model, head to any of Bajaj Finserv's 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000 cities. See the phone in person, try it out, and get expert advice before making a decision.

* Choose the Easy EMI Loan option: At checkout, select the Easy EMI Loan. Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh and pay in comfortable monthly instalments. You can pick tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months to suit your budget. Certain models also allow zero down payment, letting you take the phone home immediately.

* Check your eligibility online: Plan your purchase quickly by checking your loan eligibility online. Enter your mobile number, receive an OTP, and find out your pre-approved limit within minutes.

* Use the EMI Network Card for instant purchases: If you already have a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, convert your purchase of up to your card limit into Easy EMIs. Enjoy a paperless, quick checkout and take home your new phone immediately.

The POCO M6 Plus stands out as a gift that combines emotion, utility, and value. With a price under Rs. 10,299, powerful features, and Bajaj Finserv's flexible financing options, this smartphone is a smart way to surprise your wife with something truly meaningful.

