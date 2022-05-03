New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/PNN): Technology is advancing with every passing hour, and so is the world of advertising. Taking a trip down the 5-year memory lane, when the masses gradually shifted towards enhanced mobile user experience and big bets on regional content growth, AdCounty Media founders identified the scope of delivering customized state-of-the-art advertising solutions beyond monetization and growth.

The company, incorporated in 2017, began tapping into potential markets with

Aditya Jangid (Founder and Director): TCS alumnus with unparalleled expertise in Tech and business. He is a product person with a deep appreciation of the translation of Design and Technology into business opportunities. AdCounty Media's in-house app, VOOHOO, is this chief builder's brainchild. Aditya firmly believes that building a great product is a continuous endeavor and relies on the three pillars of User Experience, Technological Advancement and Revenue potential.

Abbhinav R Jain (Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer): He is a hustler hailing from a banking and telco background. Being passionate about numbers, he is an accurate analyst at heart. Having a solid foothold in Business Operations, Abbhinav acts as the catalyst in delivering impeccable performance marketing campaigns and professional client servicing.

Delphin Varghese (Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer): In a career spanning 14 years in the media industry, Delphin has played a pivotal role in building business and media strategies for multiple brands. He is a storyteller at heart and a strategist who is constantly willing to take calculated risks. He believes that the human touch is the only tool to bridge the gap between what consumers think and what businesses sell.

Kumar Saurav (Global Mobile Business Head): Steering the Globel Mobile Business vertical at AdCounty, Kumar relies on thorough research and analysis to construct immaculate mobile marketing strategies. Having gained a well-rounded media knowledge of planning and buying, he is undeniably a talent hunter who knows how to create a winning team that delivers nothing short of the best.

The team collectively constitutes a brand that helps organizations ace their marketing goals alongside expanding their digital footprint. With an industry experience of over two decades, the leadership has always materialized the best set of media solutions for its ever-expanding clientele.

Within five years of inception, AdCounty Media has made its mark as one of the top 10 Ad-networks in India. It has grown its team size from 5 to 50, setting an exemplary model of team management. AdCounty caters to a heterogeneous clientele of over 20 countries with a base in India, UAE, Singapore, and Indonesia, South Africa, Germany, Romania. The Company visualizes a future of establishing itself as a product company and broadening its portfolio by investing in or initiating joint ventures with tech start-ups. Having established itself as a multi-million dollar business, Team AdCounty sees itself expanding its base to 50+ countries soon.

Underpinning The Global Advertising Infrastructure

AdCounty Media offers performance-oriented mobile advertising and digital publishing solutions empowering advertisers all across the globe. It has garnered recognition working with numerous brands and app owners across many verticals.

Delving deeper reveals that AdCounty Media has tapped into the following sectors e-commerce, gaming, finance, lifestyle, and utility brands, leading BFSI, Education, QSR, and FMCG clients. With expanding footprints in LATAM and Russia, AdCounty Media is incessantly working towards crafting an irrefutable reputation in the global realm of marketing.

Fostering A Team-First Mindset

AdCounty Media follows an employee-first ethic evident through the many measures it undertakes for the betterment of its team members. Notwithstanding the obstacles owing to Covid, AdCounty chose to stand with its employees as a solid pillar of support. Every employee was extended a flat 10 per cent salary hike for two months in two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, amid covid inflation. Apart from this, in 2021, every member was given covid insurance worth 6500 USD (INR 5 Lakh) to ensure their preparedness in the face of unprecedented adversity. Additionally, the management went ahead with the appraisals, notwithstanding the covid situation. They firmly believe in promoting a work culture where employees learn and grow with the company. They advocate "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas," just like our Prime Minister.

The Road Ahead

Cognizant of the future of global digital marketing, the leadership at AdCounty Media has crafted a future plan intending to gain an unembellished edge by leveraging the most recent innovations.

* Constitute an in-house Programmatic platform that will support all contemporary formats and integrations, benefitting associated advertisers and helping them acquire premium audience segments.

* Tap into the world of iGaming - This vertical has shown tremendous growth worldwide, even in the face of the pandemic, and the management says it is mindful of the demand it holds in the near future. Therefore, they are constantly working towards the development of skill-based games which will cater to diverse age groups.

* Short Video and Live Steaming - AdCounty Media has moved a notch in penetrating the ever-expanding live streaming and short video sharing application market with their indigenous short video app, VOOHOO. The team says, "We are thrilled to garner positive response from the users and the industry and will perpetually work towards making it the next big thing in the app market."

