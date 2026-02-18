HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 18: Corporate Connect Magazine is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious Global Business Achievers Awards, 2026. The recognition highlights the trailblazers who are redefining the industry norms, driving innovation and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Their remarkable journeys are a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and hard work to succeed. We are into collaboration with Business Connect, & Business Outline.

The Corporate Connect team proudly shines a spotlight on the visionaries, pushing boundaries and setting new industry benchmark. Through this recognition, they aspire to fuel their pursuit of excellence and nurture a growing business atmosphere. Let's come together to celebrate their success and get inspired by their stories.

WFYI Technology Private LimitedPiyush Agarwal - Director & CTO

WFYI Technology, led by Piyush Agarwal, is building AI-first, compliance-ready tools designed to manage the entire financial life cycle. From core accounting to regulatory filing. With a mission to turn imagination into reality by making compliance invisible, effortless, and intelligent, the firm is guided by four core values: trust, craft, velocity, and customer focus.

VarangaRagini Roy -- Founder & CEOWomen's Ethnic Fashion Brand of the Year 2026

Varanga is a leading women's ethnic fashion brand founded by Ragini Roy, and Shrikant Chandak envisioned to celebrate Indian heritage through a contemporary lens. Rooted in the belief that fashion is a true expression of individuality, Varanga seamlessly blends timeless Indian aesthetics with modern sensibilities.

Each creation reflects a thoughtful balance of tradition and innovation--featuring hand-block prints, sustainable fabrics, and refined craftsmanship. With a strong commitment to culture, comfort, and conscious design, Varanga continues to redefine ethnic wear for the modern Indian woman.

SANGREEN FUTURE RENEWABLES PRIVATE LIMITEDRishi C. Sanghvi - Managing DirectorEXCELLENCE IN WIND EPC LEADERSHIP AWARD 2025-26

Committed to driving India's clean energy transition, Sangreen Future Renewables stands out for delivering Concept to Commissioning Balance of Plant Solutions. Led by MD Rishi C. Sanghvi, the company has empowered some of the largest renewable projects in India, moving toward building a greener tomorrow.

Softa Technologies Limited (STL)Sunil Kumar Singh - CEOTech Innovator of the Year - Privacy-First Digital Ecosystems 2025-26

Designing Digital Dignity: Shaped in Ranchi and refined through years of work in Finland, ZKTOR emerges from Softa Technologies as a privacy-first social platform built against the logic of data extraction. Led by Sunil Kumar Singh, the platform embeds zero-knowledge architecture, no-URL media, and zero behaviour tracking directly into its design. It addresses digital sovereignty, women's online dignity, Gen Z and Alpha safety, creator monetisation, and hyperlocal employment, presenting a socially rooted, non-VC-driven alternative to global profiling-based social media systems.

LOCAL RAMU ONLINE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITEDBest Home Services Booking Platform 2026Santosh Tyagi (CEO & Founder)

A Bangalore based home services aggregator, LocalRamu Services holds a strong reputation for helping customers with home appliance repair, handyman services, plumbing, deep cleaning, house painting etc. Led by the visionary Founder and CEO, Mr. Santosh Tyagi, the company focuses on delivering quality solutions, transparent pricing and fast responses using quality tools & trained technicians, advanced technologies and fast services with service warranty to build trust and long term business relations with customers across cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mysuru, Hyderabad. We collect feedback through service reviews, follow up calls and digital surveys for continuous improvement.

Munim ERP Private LimitedCA Ajay Savani - Founder & Chief Marketing OfficerInnovative Billing & Accounting Software Provider of the Year 2025-26

Munim ERP Private Limited came into existence with a solid understanding of the hurdles faced by businesses in India. The company addresses the complexities of accounting and compliance with a simple and easy solution. The sole vision behind Munim was to build an intuitive, efficient and empowering business to focus on growth and success.

Rubystone HospitalitySandeep Singh (Founder)Emerging Hospitality Brand of the Year 2026

Rubystone Hospitality is a popular name for hospitality services in India with a proven track record of success. Founded by the visionary, Sandeep Singh, the company is renowned for offering warm, honest and discreet services. As a trusted collection of hospitality destinations, Rubystone's mission is to achieve remarkable growth with all the properties through strategic partnerships.

