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Agency News Agency News Business News | Celebrity Brow Artist Ashmeey Singghai Shares Expert Insights on Machine Hair Strokes Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 24: Ashmeey Singghai, widely recognised as the "Celebrity Brow Queen," is one of India's most sought-after celebrity brow artist and the founder of Brow Master. Known for her precision techniques and deep understanding of facial harmony, she has helped redefine modern brow aesthetics through customised eyebrow artistry. Her work is also closely aligned with the evolving standards followed by every top celebrity makeup artist, where brows play a key role in defining overall facial expression.

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 24: Ashmeey Singghai, widely recognised as the "Celebrity Brow Queen," is one of India's most sought-after celebrity brow artist and the founder of Brow Master. Known for her precision techniques and deep understanding of facial harmony, she has helped redefine modern brow aesthetics through customised eyebrow artistry. Her work is also closely aligned with the evolving standards followed by every top celebrity makeup artist, where brows play a key role in defining overall facial expression.

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Among the many advanced brow treatments available today, machine hair strokes have become increasingly popular for their ability to create extremely natural-looking eyebrows. This technique uses specialised machines and ultra-fine pigments to replicate the appearance of real eyebrow hair, allowing artists to design fuller, well-defined brows while maintaining a soft and realistic finish.

Through years of experience working with clients from different backgrounds, Ashmeey has built a reputation for delivering brow transformations that enhance natural beauty rather than overpower facial features. Her philosophy focuses on balance, subtlety, and long-lasting results.

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Celebrity Clients Who Trust Ashmeey Singghai One of the Best Celebrity Makeup ArtistOver the years, Ashmeey Singghai has worked with several well-known personalities from the film and television industry. As a leading celebrity brow artist, her expertise in creating natural looking brows and personalised brow designs has made her a trusted choice among many public figures, including those who regularly work with professional celebrity makeup artist teams for shoots and appearances.

Below are some of the celebrities who have trusted her brow artistry:

Shilpa Shetty

Finding Ashmeey and Browmasters Studio was like finding the perfect 'browmate' right here in Mumbai. She displayed great finesse, experience, and professionalism while working on my brows. I have been looking for such expertise for a long time in India, and it's absolutely worth the wait.

Kriti Sanon

I always wanted to try nano machine hairstrokes and the downtime was very less for my eyebrows but the thought of doing something semi permanent always freaked me out!!! When I saw Ashmeey working on someone else it gave me the confidence to let her work on my brows & I loved the result! She does her work with such precision! She is patient, caring with positive energies! Browmasters is a must visit!

Janhvi Kapoor

The studio's hygiene standards are top-notch and they follow all safety protocols diligently. I am glad that Mumbai now has such studios dedicated to exotic beauty services, we don't have to wait upon trips abroad to get these done.

Radhika Madan

Beautiful brows can truly transform your entire look, and Browmasters Studio does it flawlessly. The attention to detail, hygiene standards, and professionalism are outstanding. The experience was extremely comfortable and the results look so natural. I'm so happy I trusted them with my brows

Helen Khan

I was a little nervous before trying it, but the team made me feel completely comfortable. Their precision and expertise are amazing! My brows look fuller, perfectly shaped, and still very natural. I'm so glad I chose Browmasters Studio.

Mahima Chaudhary

Browmaster Studios is the absolute best when it comes to brows. I'm so excited that I made this decision. It was a very comfortable procedure, super painless & for someone who doesn't wear any makeup, it's a game changer

Urmila Matondkar

Browmasters Studio delivers exactly what every woman wants: beautiful, natural-looking brows. The experience was relaxing, hygienic, and handled with great care. I love how effortlessly my brows enhance my overall look now!

Manisha Koirala

I've always believed that well-shaped brows frame the face beautifully. Browmasters Studio did an incredible job creating the most natural and elegant look for me. The entire process was smooth, hygienic, and very professional. I'm truly impressed with the results!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

I absolutely love how my brows turned out! The team at Browmasters Studio really understands face structure and what suits you best. The procedure was quick, painless, and the results are stunning. It's definitely my go-to place for perfectly shaped brows.

Hansika Motwani

Beautiful brows can truly elevate your entire look, and Browmasters Studio does it with incredible finesse. The team is extremely professional, attentive, and follows the highest hygiene standards. The procedure was comfortable and the results looked so natural. I'm delighted with my experience.

Krishna Shroff

Absolutely loved my eyebrow experience with Ashmeey! The process was smooth, professional, and the results are so natural, perfectly suited to my face. I highly recommend it!

Nia Sharma

Got my permanent brows done with Ashmeey and I'm so happy with the results! The whole experience was seamless and the finish looks incredibly natural. Definitely recommend!

Shamita Shetty

Browmaster Studios is absolutely phenomenal when it comes to perfecting brows! I'm thrilled with my decision to trust them with my brows. The entire procedure was incredibly comfortable and surprisingly painless

Celebrity Clients Who Trust Ashmeey Singghai One of the Best Celebrity Brow Artist

With a growing portfolio of celebrity clients and consistent word of mouth within the industry, Ashmeey Singghai has become a preferred choice for customised brow design and permanent makeup services.

In addition to the testimonials shared above, several other well-known personalities have also trusted Ashmeey Singghai and BrowMaster for professional permanent makeup treatment and customised brow design.

Rashmi Desai, Kusha Kapila, Tejasswi Prakash, Nupur Sanon, Miss Malini, Mehreen Pirzada, Shweta Sharda, Debinna Bonnerjee, Mehreen, Poonam Pandey, Geeta Basra, Lakshmi Manchu, Isha Talwar, Shanvi Srivastava, Celesti Bairagey, Jasleen Matharu, Sanskruti Balgude, Priyadharsini, Meghna Naidu, Bhawna Khanduja, Shweta Kawatra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kritika Malik, Payal Malik, Miss Malini, Mandana Karimi, Teejay Sidhu, Bipasha Banikya, Jissa Paull, Garima Goel, Kishwar M Rai, Neharika Nath, Sonu Kakkar, Akasa Singh, Sana Sultan, Nikki Tamboli, Kusha Kapila, Mahhi Vinod Vij, Akanksha Sharma, Yasmin Karachiwala, Divyangi, Sunanda Wong, Flora Saini, Vishakha Singh

What Makes Brow Master a Leading Choice for Brow Artistry

Brow Master has established itself as a specialised brow studio dedicated to advanced eyebrow artistry and customised brow treatments. Every procedure begins with a detailed consultation where facial structure, natural brow growth, and personal preferences are carefully analysed.

Instead of using a standard template, each brow design is created specifically for the individual. This personalised approach ensures that the final result complements the client's natural facial features while maintaining symmetry and balance.

The studio is also known for maintaining high professional standards in hygiene, pigments, and equipment. By combining artistic precision with modern techniques, BrowMaster focuses on delivering consistent and natural-looking results.

Why Ashmeey Singghai Is India's Most Trusted Machine Hair Strokes Brow Artist

Ashmeey Singghai's growing reputation in the beauty industry comes from a combination of experience, artistry, and dedication to precision. Often referred to as the "Celebrity Brow Queen," she has built her credibility not just as a celebrity brow artist, but also as a specialist whose work complements the standards expected by a professional celebrity makeup artist, where balance, symmetry, and natural enhancement are essential.

Her approach focuses on understanding each client's facial anatomy before designing the brow shape. This attention to detail helps ensure that the final result enhances the face rather than overpowering it.

Ashmeey is also known for her expertise in advanced brow techniques such as machine hair strokes, which require a high level of technical skill and artistic control. By continuously refining her methods and maintaining high professional standards, she has earned the trust of clients looking for reliable and sophisticated brow treatments.

What Are Machine Hair Strokes and Why Clients Choose Them?

Machine hair strokes are an advanced eyebrow enhancement technique designed to replicate the natural appearance of real eyebrow hair. The procedure uses a specialised cosmetic machine with ultra-fine needles to deposit pigment into the skin in the form of delicate, hair-like strokes.

These strokes are carefully placed to follow the natural direction of brow hair growth, creating fuller and more defined eyebrows while maintaining a soft and realistic look.

Unlike traditional brow makeup that needs to be applied daily, machine hair strokes provide a semi-permanent solution that blends seamlessly with natural eyebrow hair. The technique focuses on subtle enhancement rather than dramatic change, making it a popular choice for individuals who want natural-looking brows that complement their facial features.

Clients often choose machine hair strokes for several reasons:

- Natural-looking results The fine strokes closely mimic the appearance of real eyebrow hair, allowing the brows to look fuller while still appearing soft and natural.

- Long-lasting brow enhancement Machine hair strokes offer a semi-permanent solution that can last significantly longer than everyday brow makeup, reducing the need for daily filling.

- Customised brow design Each set of brows is designed according to the client's facial structure, natural brow growth, and personal preferences, ensuring a balanced and personalised result.

- Ideal for sparse or uneven brows This technique is especially helpful for individuals who have thin, patchy, or over-plucked eyebrows and want to restore a fuller, more symmetrical appearance.

By combining precision technique with artistic brow design, machine hair strokes provide a modern approach to eyebrow enhancement while maintaining a natural and refined finish.

Frequently Asked Questions About Machine Hair Strokes

How long do machine hair strokes last?

Machine hair strokes are a semi-permanent brow treatment that typically lasts between 12-18 months, depending on skin type, lifestyle, and aftercare.

How do celebrities maintain their eyebrows?

Most celebrities maintain their brows through regular shaping sessions and professional treatments when needed. A customised brow design and proper aftercare help maintain natural-looking results for a longer period.

Who is suitable for machine hair strokes?

This treatment is ideal for individuals with sparse, uneven, or over-plucked eyebrows who want a fuller yet natural-looking brow shape.

How long does the procedure take?

A machine hair strokes session usually takes around 2-3 hours, including consultation, brow mapping, and the procedure itself.

How long is the recovery process?

Initial healing usually takes around 7-10 days, while the pigment settles fully over a few weeks.

Conclusion

Well-designed eyebrows can significantly influence overall facial expression and facial balance. Modern techniques such as machine hair strokes make it possible to achieve fuller, natural-looking brows without relying on daily makeup.

Through her expertise and personalised approach, Ashmeey Singghai continues to help clients achieve refined and elegant brow transformations. At Brow Master, the focus remains on combining artistry, precision, and advanced techniques to deliver results that enhance natural beauty.

For individuals seeking professionally designed brows with long-lasting results, treatments like machine hair strokes offer a modern solution guided by expert artistry.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)