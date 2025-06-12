Celebs, Business and Beyond: How The Centrum Hotel Lucknow Became a New Luxury Landmark in India 2025

New Delhi [India], June 12: Lucknow's luxury landscape is changing, and leading that transformation is none other than The Centrum, the city's first true five-star destination. Over the weekend, it once again turned into the national spotlight with back-to-back high-profile celebrations. After the engagement of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and his childhood friend Vanshika, the spotlight continued to shine as Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Member of Parliament Priya Saroj in a glittering ceremony that brought together the crème de la crème of cricket, politics, and Bollywood.

Held amid the plush lawns and grand ballrooms of The Centrum, the engagement ceremony felt more like a royal gala than a private affair. Guests arriving in luxury convoys included Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the bowling hero of RCB's victorious IPL 2025 campaign, along with fellow cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla. The political class arrived in full strength with Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, and veteran leader Rajeev Shukla. The presence of Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood legend and MP, wife of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, added classic film charm to the star-studded event to remember.

But the event's significance goes beyond the dazzle. This was yet another occasion where The Centrum proved why it has fast become the go-to destination for high-profile events in North India. Whether it's international summits, political power meets, or high-budget weddings, the property has quietly taken centre stage in India's evolving hospitality story.

Over the last two years, The Centrum has carved a niche that few hotels in the country have managed in such a short time. Its rise coincides with Lucknow's own metamorphosis into a modern cultural and business powerhouse. No longer just the land of nawabs and kebabs, the city today is hosting G20 delegates, global investors, corporate magnates, and cricketing legends. And The Centrum is where all these roads now converge.

In recent history, The Centrum played host to dignitaries during the prestigious G20 Summit, accommodated global investors and policy leaders during the Global Investors Summit, and handled elite stays during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. During the ICC Cricket World Cup, several international cricket teams made The Centrum their home base in Lucknow, appreciating both its modern comforts and cultural soul. IPL teams such as MS Dhoni's CSK, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals have also made it their preferred pitstop while playing in the state.

This transformation is not accidental. It is the result of a clear, focused vision helmed by Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group and Promoter of The Centrum. In a brief interaction with the media, Goel remarked, "We take immense pride in hosting our esteemed guests, whether it was during the G20 Summit, the ICC Cricket World Cup, IPL or Weddings and Mega Celebrations like the recent one. Our goal has always been to deliver global-standard hospitality with the warmth and charm that define Lucknow."

Sarvesh Goel, who also heads ventures in education, agriculture, and now film production as a film producer under his banner AND Productions, is not just building a hotel brand. He is positioning Lucknow as a destination that can rival Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, or Mumbai in terms of luxury infrastructure and event hosting. And so far, he's succeeding.

Built in 2021 as a flagship initiative under Anahita Hospitality LLP, The Centrum was conceptualized during the post-UP Investors Summit 2018 development wave. Emphasizing the "Vocal for Local" ethos, its architecture and interior detailing are drawn from local crafts and design elements. The Centrum stands as a blend of Nawabi heritage and modern grandeur, each chandelier, corridor, and arch telling a story rooted in Lucknow's artistic past but built for the future.

The property boasts 162 rooms, suites, and private villas, all designed to pamper the modern traveller. It offers three fine-dining restaurants serving Awadhi, Indian, and global cuisines, each plate curated to perfection. Guests can conduct business in four state-of-the-art boardrooms or celebrate special occasions in multiple banquets and open-air lawns. The hotel also proudly carries a Five Start certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainable luxury.

But it's not just architecture and facilities that make The Centrum a star performer. From wellness spa therapies to live classical performances, from curated Lucknowi cuisine to high-level event planning, every detail is attended to with precision.

The property also catering to national-level athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This mix of culture, health, business, and leisure makes The Centrum an all-encompassing venue, ideal for global dignitaries and family functions alike.

The engagement of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj came as yet another endorsement of this blend. From meticulously planned decor to top-tier food and beverage service, the event showcased The Centrum's capability to host multi-layered experiences, blending family warmth with professional execution.

In many ways, The Centrum mirrors the evolution of Lucknow itself. A city once seen purely through the lens of tradition is now asserting itself as a cosmopolitan centre of politics, business, and entertainment. And while many cities have tried to build luxury properties, few have managed to strike the fine balance between modern luxury and regional heritage the way The Centrum has.

As India sees a rising trend of destination events moving away from metro cities to more culturally resonant and cost-efficient yet luxurious hubs, Lucknow is quickly climbing the charts. And at the heart of this movement is The Centrum, where power, prestige, and poetry find a shared address.

From G20 summits to celebrity engagements, from cricket camps to corporate retreats, The Centrum has proven it is not just a place to stay, it's a place where history, headlines, and happiness are made.

