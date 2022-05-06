New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Deakin University, Australia India Business Council Ltd Victoria Chapter (AIBC Vic) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) jointly hosted a CEO roundtable in Melbourne on 5th May 2022.

The event was attended by CEOs and senior representatives of Australian businesses from across sectors. The prime objective of the roundtable was to gather intelligence from senior members of the industry and deliberate on the opportunities that must be considered whilst doing business in India in the light of the Australia India - Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

The event witnessed participation from Hon Minister for Housing and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar MP and key representatives from industry, business and thought leaders across sectors of importance including Mr D D Saxena (Chairman CII IBF Australia and agriculture sector) Mr Ashok Mysore (Vice President Infosys), Mr Rajiv Mukerji (Vice President Tata Steel), Mr Leigh Obradovic (Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Toll Group), Mr Samir Vora (Executive Director, Adani Australia) and many more.

Speaking at the event, Hon Minister Michael Sukkar, emphasised "How this new free trade agreement with India will help deliver more Australian jobs and business opportunities for exporters, thereby bringing both countries closer together in a changing strategic environment.

I strongly feel that AIBC VIC should maintain close working relationships with its stakeholders including the Government of India, the Government of Australia and other industry actors. AIBC VIC should continue to work towards building platforms in facilitating and nurturing growth opportunities for business and investment between India and Australia."

Jim Varghese, National Chair and Director, Australia India Business Council Ltd, added, "It is encouraging to see AIBC Vic along with Deakin University and CII leading this discussion around the road ahead for Australia India ECTA. Such a discussion is critical in driving an understanding of contemporary India in Australia and fostering business opportunities that Indian businesses have in Australia and vice versa."

Kean Selway, Executive Vice-President [Futures], Deakin University, said, "As a leading university in Victoria with over 28 years of presence in India, Deakin is in a position to play a leading role in catalysing initiatives such as this roundtable discussion. This roundtable is an opportunity for industries, businesses and thought leaders to come together to create channels for ease of doing business for Australian businesses in India and vice versa. With this initiative, Deakin is leading the way in setting the tone and direction for the Australia India bilateral trade relations story."

The key takeaway from the discussions emphasised the critical role AIBC, CII, Austrade, and AICC play in assisting businesses from both countries and how can help navigate business partnering opportunities across the sectors of importance.

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

Established in 1986, the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) was founded to foster bi-lateral relations between the two countries. We are the only premier non-profit organisation, with a mission to promote trade dialogue between India and Australia through nurturing and maintaining close relationships in both Australia and India, with Federal and State government agencies, the diplomatic corporations and industry bodies.

The AIBC is a national membership organisation with active chapters in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra and maintains close relationships with federal and state government agencies, the diplomatic corps and industry bodies, and showcases opportunities to the Australian business community through an active program of events.

CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with over 9000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. CII charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

