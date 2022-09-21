Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Certif-ID International GmbH has signed an overarching agreement with the Apollo Hospitals Group to source, train and upskill nurses in India to support the growing skills shortages in Germany and the wider developed world.

The global shortage of healthcare professionals has grown exponentially over the past years, fueled by the challenges of COVID-19. In Germany alone, there is a gap of over 40,000 nurses, which is expected to increase consistently.

Also Read | Xiaomi Civi 2 Launch Set for September 27, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

In partnership, Certif-ID and Apollo are developing internationally recognised talent, supported by the use of technology to minimise the barriers to international recruitment. This includes digital document storage, verifiable credentials, video interview technologies, and other features. This combination of top talent and digital solutions breaks down barriers to recruitment and minimises the effort and risk for employers. The agreement commits to sourcing over 500 candidates per year.

With a network of over 50,000 qualified nurses and training centers that qualify over 4,000 nurses annually, Apollo is the leading provider of healthcare talent in India. Apollo utilises Certif-ID's digital credentialing platform to issue verifiable credentials to nurses. These credentials feed into Certif-ID's technical talent platform, 'TalentSure', powered by blockchain and AI, that connects, verifies and supports candidates to differentiate themselves.

Also Read | World Rhino Day 2022 Date & Theme: History, Significance and All There Is To Know About The Annual Occasion Dedicated to The Armoured Giant.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "The Apollo Group believes strongly in the Government's Skill India mission and Skilling India for the World. Our Chairman, Dr Pratap C Reddy, is a strong advocate of Global workforce development and believes India would continue to be the most trusted Healthcare workforce supplier in the World. At Apollo Medskills, we are dedicated to developing healthcare talent for the ever-growing needs of the Global healthcare ecosystem. Partnering with Certif-ID transforms the way employers see our Nurses. With a focus on the German market, we are looking forward to scaling and paving the way for the next generation of truly global healthcare professionals."

Talking about this partnership, Timothy Miller, Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID, stated, "India has a unique opportunity to leverage its demographic dividend and provide healthcare resources for the world. We are truly excited to form such a strong partnership with Apollo, as they are one of the world's leading healthcare companies, with a shared vision of bringing healthcare to the world. The combination of Apollo's excellence and know-how, coupled with the technology solutions and reach of Certif-ID, is a truly game-changing prospect."

Certif-ID's 'Future of Work' platform supports nurses from education to employment with a combination of digital tools and on the ground support. Certif-ID partners with leading language training providers to support nurses in learning German and gain in-depth insight into life in Germany. Optimising their communication skills, digitising records, getting visas, securing employment and settling in Germany are all part of the company's and its partners' services.

For more information on the 'Nurses to Germany Program', please visit us at www.talentsure.io or contact Somrita Biswas at recruitment[at]talentsure.io or WhatsApp +91-9875416418

Apollo Medskills is one of the largest Healthcare skill development organisations in India. It was started in 2012 as a Public-Private partnership between National Skill Development Corporation and Apollo Hospitals Group. Apollo Medskills has over 32 State-of-the-art Skill centres across 24 states in India and has adopted innovative teaching methodologies to make healthcare education more practically relevant. At Apollo Medskills, there are various up-skilling courses for healthcare professionals and skilling courses for school and college students.

Certif-ID is a 'Future of Work' platform that connects education to employment for the technical skills sector. With a vision to bridge the skills gap, and enable skilled professionals to work wherever there is a demand. The platform provides a digital credentialing solution to enable educators to anchor digital records on blockchain. Technical professionals can also use Certif-ID to build a 'SkillPass' digital SSI wallet that helps them showcase their skills, build a digital portfolio, record video CVs, and share their certificates with potential employers. TalentSure by Certif-ID helps bridge the gap between education and employment while smoothing the recruitment process.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)