World Rhino Day is an annual event that aims to make people aware of the largest remaining megafauna we need to protect at any cost. There are myriad national and international associations created to spread the knowledge and importance of preserving the variety of flora and fauna. Likewise, Rhino Day is marked yearly on September 22 to create an avenue for distinct wildlife organizations, NGOs, zoos, conservation and research centres and individuals like environmentalists to unite together and think about ways to save the critically dangerous species. It is necessary to know the significance of the rhinoceros community, which can sustain and maintain the value of the ecosystem. Let us get to know more about World Rhino Day 2022, its theme for this year and its importance. From Funny Sounds to Friendship With Birds, Know Interesting Facts About Giant Rhinoceros.

World Rhino Day 2022 Theme

World Rhino Day 2022 theme is "Five Rhino Species Forever". The theme was thoughtfully decided to draw attention to the conservation of the five rhinoceros species, namely white and black rhinos in Africa, and the greater one-horned, Javan and Sumatran rhino species in Asia.

World Rhino Day History & Significance

World Rhino Day was first celebrated on September 22, 2011, but was first announced by World Wildlife South Africa in the year 2010. The event of Rhino Day works to bring organizations and folks to contribute to the noble cause of saving wild rhinos from life threats. The occasion is marked with classroom workshops, fundraising projects, peaceful demonstrations and poster displays at various places. The reason that we need these initiatives even today comes from man-made issues. Human beings over the years calmed their greed, poaching rhinos for their horns and blood. It is believed that these body materials are used to make traditional Asian medicines that are used to cure cancer, fever, convulsions, and increased male virility. Hence, it's high time to seek ideas to reduce the act of illegal poaching and hunting of these giant armoured animals.

