CGST Delhi East Commissionerate encourages greater compliance and awareness among unregistered manufacturers and traders during GST Registration Campaign 2025 (Images: PIB)

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Delhi East Commissionerate had organised a GST Registration Campaign this week, with the aim of encouraging greater registration and compliance under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The initiative sought to engage unregistered manufacturers and traders in falling under the jurisdiction of CGST Delhi East to help them understand the importance of registering with the GST Department and complying with the provisions of the law.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: After Family Refuses To Help, Muskaan Rastogi Seeks Government Lawyer.

GST Helpdesks were set up at -- Hallan Chowk, Old Seelampur; Gole Baithak, Old Seelampur; Jacket Market of Jaffrabad; Subhash Road, Gandhi Nagar; and New Seelampur -- locations to address queries and help in the GST registration process.

The initiative received a warm and encouraging response from the local trade community, many of whom were previously unregistered, often conducting their transactions primarily in cash, which has a negative impact on the Indian economy.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds MS Dhoni for Silencing Critics With His Skills, Says 'Every Time People Question Him; He Proves Them Wrong'.

Over the course of the campaign, more than 2,000 queries from traders were addressed by GST officers, who provided valuable assistance with the registration process.

The drive proved to be a success, with a significant number of unregistered traders coming forward to voluntarily register their businesses under GST, with more than 100 registration applications being generated on spot after following due process.

As part of the outreach efforts, 200 students from reputed Universities were invited to be GST Ambassadors to create awareness for the two-day campaign.

These volunteers/GST Ambassdors were closely monitored and guided by a large team of GST officers comprised of 10 Assistant Commissioner/Deputy Commissioners and more than 80 officials.

The students actively participated in spreading awareness about GST provisions and assisted traders by going shop-to-shop to brief them about the process and benefits.

The students went for door-to-door campaigning and helped conduct survey through aid of pre-decided questionnaire. Standard script was prepared and the student's academic knowledge of Sales/Marketing/Market Survey was leveraged to generate leads for GST officers to follow up later.

They distributed 7,500 pamphlets published in Hindi and Urdu, highlighting the provisions of GST Registration.

A public announcement system, skits, street plays, and mohalla campaigns at different locations were also organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) team so that the people are made aware of the importance of payment of tax to the government as well as the consequences of non-payment of tax.

The successful execution of this campaign marks a crucial step in increasing GST registration among the unorganised sectors, thereby improving compliance and contributing to the overall growth and stability of the Indian economy.

The CGST Delhi East Commissionerate remains committed to continuing such initiatives and ensuring that all sectors of trade are brought into the formal economy, fostering greater transparency, accountability, and economic growth.

The campaign culminated in a closing ceremony presided over by Mahesh Kumar Rustogi, Director General, Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS), with an address the student volunteers, trade associations and civic society organisations along with the team of officers and officials.

Rustogi highlighted the importance of formalisation of economy in achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy and also enthused the audience to carry on this exercise and wished for a future wherein such campaigns transcend the boundaries of Delhi East CGST to other divisions and finally throughout the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)