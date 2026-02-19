PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19: Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in North India's Diagnostics sector, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 FY26 & 9M FY26.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY26- Total Income of ₹ 65.77 Cr, YoY growth of 19.99%- EBITDA of ₹ 12.61 Cr, YoY growth of 39.08%- EBITDA Margin of 19.17%, YoY growth of 263 BPS- Net Profit of ₹ 4.54 Cr, YoY growth of 7.97%- Net Profit Margin of of 6.90%

Key Financial Highlights 9M FY26- Total Income of ₹ 203.27 Cr, YoY growth of 21%- EBITDA of ₹ 42.59 Cr, YoY growth of 38.58%- EBITDA Margin of 20.95%, YoY growth of 266 BPS- Net Profit of ₹ 20.14 Cr, YoY growth of 24.71%- Net Profit Margin of of 9.91%, YoY growth of 29 BPS

For more details, visit the company's website: https://chandandiagnostic.com/

Note: During the period, consequent to the implementation of the New Labour Codes and the revision in the wage definition, the Group remeasured its defined benefit obligations in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 15-Employee Benefits. The resultant impact attributable to past service has been recognised as past service cost and presented as an Exceptional Item. The Consolidated financial results for the period reflect a loss of 2.23 Cr

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "We delivered a steady performance in Q3 FY26 with Total Income of ₹65.77 Cr and EBITDA of ₹12.61 Cr, reflecting healthy operating momentum and improved efficiencies. Our continued focus on network expansion, value-added testing, and operational discipline supported stable margins and consistent growth during the quarter.

During the quarter, we entered into an exclusive five-year partnership with Jeena Sikho Lifecare to provide comprehensive diagnostic services across its existing and upcoming hospitals and centres. This strategic collaboration is expected to generate meaningful recurring revenues at healthy margins over the coming years. We have already commenced the operational rollout under this partnership by setting up diagnostic facilities, and this will progressively ramp up going forward. In addition, we secured a key B2G contract during the quarter, adding business stability and ensuring steady test volumes.

We are expanding rapidly and targeting the development of around 100 labs across 17 states along with over 1,000 franchise collection points over the next three years. With a planned investment of approximately ₹100 Cr to support expansion and advanced testing capabilities including molecular diagnostics, we remain confident of strengthening our pan-India presence and driving sustainable long-term growth."

Key Q3 FY26 Operational HighlightsStrategic Fundraise to Accelerate Expansion- Raised ~₹104 Cr via preferential issue of 44,50,000 fully convertible warrants at ₹234 per warrant.- Participation from promoter group and strategic investors including Jeena Sikho Lifecare and NEGEN Undiscovered Value Fund.- Proceeds allocated towards expansion (₹44.50 Cr), acquisitions (₹50 Cr), and general corporate purposes.Exclusive Partnership with Jeena Sikho Lifecare- Entered into an exclusive diagnostic partnership covering 23 states and 100+ cities.- Comprehensive pathology and radiology services for IPD and OPD.- Rollout already initiated at Dera Bassi, HiiMS Panchkula; scalable model for nationwide expansion.Delhi - Prashant Vihar Advanced Diagnostic Centre- Launched advanced centre with expanded genomics testing including whole genome sequencing.- Multi-modality radiology: MRI, Cardiac CT, 4D Ultrasound, Digital X-Ray.- Strengthens preventive and precision healthcare capabilities.Punjab - Long-Term PPP Radiology Project- Secured ₹26 Cr government PPP project across multiple hospitals.- Deployment of 3 Tesla MRI and 128-slice CT technology.- Enhances presence in public healthcare infrastructure.Bhopal - Full-Service Diagnostic Centre- Commenced operations with integrated radiology and pathology services.- Equipped with MRI, Cardiac CT, 4D Ultrasound, and Digital X-Ray.- Expands footprint in Central India and strengthens regional network.

