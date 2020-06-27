Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University has launched Financial Aid Scheme worth Rs 48 Crore to help the deserving and meritorious students from any part of India so that they are able to fulfill their aspiration to get quality higher education.

The CU Financial Aid Scheme was today launched in Chandigarh by University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"Getting access to quality education is a fundamental right for every student and financial constraints should not pose any hinderance in the path of deserving and meritorious students and the newly launched scheme is based on the financial assistance policies extended by top Universities in Western Countries like USA, UK, Canada to attract the best of talent across the world," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, while launching the Chandigarh University Financial Aid Scheme.

The first of its kind in India Financial Aid Scheme launched by Chandigarh University will be offered on merit and first-come-first-serve basis which would be applicable to all the 109 Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programs offered by the University for 2020 academic batch. "Currently the world is going through challenging times due to COVID-19 crisis which has resulted into massive job losses or salary cuts across the sectors which may put an impact on education of the children," further added Chancellor CU.

The 48 crore Financial-Aid Scheme will offer financial assistance up-to 100 per cent to the deserving students who have the zeal to learn but their parents do not enough funds to support them, added Sandhu.

Chancellor Chandigarh University also launched online portal aid.cuchd.in where the students can apply for financial assistance. "The student needs to register with his or her credentials through the online portal. Application will be scrutinized by the committee comprising of senior authorities of the university which will then recommend the quantum of financial aid which will be automatically communicated to the student through online portal," said Satnam Sandhu, while explaining the process to avail financial assistance.

"In addition to above, Chandigarh University has signed MoUs with consortium of Public and Private Sector Banks which will offer collateral free education loans to the students. Chandigarh University will offer all possible support to get the education loan processed by the banks in shortest possible time for which a new department of Financial Assistance has been established by the University," further said Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

