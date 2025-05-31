NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: The Faculty of Business and Commerce at Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh organised a panel discussion focused on India's transformation through education and its goal to become a $7 trillion economy by 2030. The event witnessed participation from industry leaders, academicians and expert panellists. Held in two sessions, the discussion delved into themes such as changes in education, the future of the economy, and the roadmap for achieving the $7 trillion economic goal.

The panel also explored how AI will impact employment in the coming years. Speakers highlighted that AI-based jobs are likely to witness a 40 percent rise over the next five years. According to the India Skills Report 2024, the AI industry in India is expected to reach USD 28.8 billion by the end of 2025. Additionally, as per a report by ServiceNow and Pearson, AI is projected to generate 2.8 million new jobs in India by 2028. Under the Uttar Pradesh government's newly launched UP AI City Project, a target has been set to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next five years, reflecting the promising future of AI in India.

Dr. Ajay Yadav, Registrar, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh said, "It is a proud moment for us to host the first business school panel discussion at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. This institution is not merely a project--it is a dream to create one of the finest educational spaces in India, with an investment of over Rs2,500 crore. Our vision is to build an iconic learning environment in the state capital region--one that parallels global standards and fulfills the aspirations of students who otherwise seek education abroad. We look forward to continued support and collaboration from academia and industry alike as we shape this dream into reality."

The Chief Guest, Prof. Manuka Khanna, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Lucknow said, "It was a delight to visit Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh and witness the energy and vision shaping this emerging institution. The integration of AI across disciplines, coupled with a strong focus on skill development and incubation, reflects the future of higher education. Initiatives like these will empower students with real-world capabilities and position India as a global hub for innovation and talent. As the National Education Policy gains momentum, such models will play a vital role in transforming the educational landscape."

According to the Stanford AI Index 2024, India ranks first globally in AI skill penetration and has recorded a 263 percent growth in this sector since 2016. Moreover, India has now emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, having generated over 1.6 million jobs through 1.57 lakh startups. These statistics indicate that India is becoming a global power in AI skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

While speaking on the role of AI in the finance and commerce sectors, speakers pointed out how AI is making processes such as data analysis, customer service, fraud detection and investment advisory faster, more accurate, and more secure than ever before. AI-powered chatbots and automated tools are not only improving customer experience but also enhancing critical functions like risk management and credit scoring. This is making banking and financial services more transparent and efficient.

Speakers also emphasized that cyber fraud has become a major challenge in the digital era, and AI is proving to be an effective tool in combating it. AI-based systems can identify suspicious transactions in real-time. Thus, AI technology is playing a significant role not only in economic and educational development but also in strengthening cybersecurity. The event was graced by Prof. Manuka Khanna, Pro Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University as the chief guest, and by special guests including Prof. Neel Mani Verma, former Vice Chancellor of BBAU Lucknow, Prof. Amarendra Pratap Singh from IGNTU Amarkantak, and Mr. Ambarish Srivastava, Senior Consultant, TCS Lucknow.

During the discussion, experts also stressed that aligning education with innovation, industry needs, and the vision of Digital India can not only make Indian youth globally competitive but also help India become economically self-reliant and prosperous. The discussion underlined that long-term thinking and an inclusive approach in education policies are essential to ensure that every section of society is integrated into the mainstream of economic development.

In the first session, titled "Future of Education and Economy," in-depth discussions were held on changes in education and the future of the economy. The session was moderated by Prof. Alka Singh from the Faculty of Business and Commerce, Chandigarh University UP. Key speakers included Prof. Manuka Khanna, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow; Prof. Neel Mani Verma, former Vice Chancellor, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow; Prof. Amarendra Pratap Singh, Professor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak; and Mr. Ambarish Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Tata Consultancy Services, Lucknow.

This session saw a deep exchange of ideas on India's new education policy, technology-driven education systems, the relationship between industry and academia, and the role of education in economic growth. A key thought that emerged was that adopting innovation and industry-oriented vision in education systems can make India's economy stronger and more inclusive.

In the second session titled "Roadmap to a $7 Trillion Economy", the speakers discussed the necessary steps to take India's economy to the next level. This session was moderated by Prof. Ashutosh Bajpai from the Faculty of Business and Commerce, Chandigarh University UP. Key speakers included Prof. Manoj Agrawal, Professor, Department of Economics, Lucknow University; Prof. Saurabh, Dean, Siddharth University, Kapilvastu; and CA Anurag Pandey, Chairman of the Lucknow Branch of ICAI. All the speakers, being experts in their respective fields, shared valuable insights on the role of education, policy and investment in India's economic advancement.

Mr. Ambrish Kumar Srivastava, Senior Consultant, TCS said, "With nearly 60% of our population under the age of 35, India has a vast talent pool ready to be empowered through technology-driven education. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is leading this transformation by integrating AI across disciplines and building a future-ready curriculum. Its strong industry collaborations and focus on innovation are preparing students for diverse roles--from fintech and manufacturing to defence--making them truly industry-ready."

CA Anurag Pandey, Chairman, Lucknow Branch of ICAI said, "Financial discipline, tax reforms, and a strong regulatory framework are crucial for sustainable national growth. As financial professionals, we play a vital role in shaping this journey. I appreciate Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's beautiful campus and its commitment to practical, industry-aligned education. With a strong focus on AI and global collaborations, the university is empowering students with the skills needed to become future-ready professionals."

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

For more information, please visit www.culko.in.

