Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: CHANEL announces the launch of its Fragrance & Beauty products on Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle destination digital-first consumer tech company, serving over 40 million customers through its online platforms and 221+ offline beauty destinations. CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty products will be available through a select offering of Nykaa Luxe stores spread across the country and online via Nykaa's app and website.

CHANEL's presence on Nykaa is designed with the unique style of the House that creates a luxurious and delightful space where clients can enjoy shopping while discovering about the brand's heritage, as well as new, innovative product ranges.

Each order of a CHANEL product placed through Nykaa's online platforms is packaged in a delicate and environment-friendly wrapping, with a complimentary sample and a thank you card. CHANEL is committed to continuously advancing its luxury offline shopping experience to online shoppers.

For a brick-and-mortar experience, clients can visit Nykaa Luxe's stores in Palladium Mall, Mumbai, 100 Feet Road in Bengaluru and Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh. By the end of 2025, CHANEL will be available in over 10 Nykaa Luxe stores across the country.

Since 2013, CHANEL's wholly-owned Fragrance & Beauty has been expanding and currently comprises of seven boutiques across the country--four in the National Capital Region, namely in DLF Promenade, Select Citywalk Mall Saket, Mall of India, Noida and Ambience Mall Gurugram; two in Mumbai: housed in Phoenix Palladium and Jio World Drive, and one in Bengaluru's Mall of Asia.

From a travel retail perspective, CHANEL has a presence in the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. CHANEL launched its e-commerce portal (www.chanel.com/in) last year that serve over 27,000 postcodes in India. The e-commerce portal is an extension of the brand, providing an online source through which our clients outside metro cities can access CHANEL fragrance and beauty and eyewear products, while experiencing exceptional luxury service.

"Building upon the foundation laid by our network of fragrance and beauty boutiques and Chanel India's e-commerce platform, this momentous partnership with Nykaa, a true leader in the Indian beauty landscape, represents a powerful synergy of our shared values - a dedication to curated experiences and a profound understanding of the Indian consumer. The meticulous attention to detail evident in Chanel's presence on Nykaa underscores our shared commitment to excellence. This collaboration inspires us to envision an even more expansive and impactful future for our fragrance and beauty offerings in India." - Amit Goyal, Managing Director India, CHANEL.

With CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty Products available on Nykaa, the House once again pushes the limits of luxurious and meaningful shopping experiences. "Chanel has for decades defined and redefined the meaning of luxury and beauty. At Nykaa, we take immense pride in partnering with the Maison to launch CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty in India for the first time in Nykaa's luxury beauty stores as well as online. Chanel's early recognition of India's potential will go a long way in creating and growing the luxury segment for decades to come. We look forward to this new chapter with Chanel and are excited to see Indian consumers embrace the rich history and legacy of Chanel." - Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty.

