Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21: Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), Chennai and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. have created a Guinness World Record for the Largest Human Recycling Logo Formation, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and responsible waste management among youth. The record brought together over 5,037 students significantly surpassing the current Guinness World Record of 3,373 participants, which was achieved by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in Chennai on 23 January 2019.

Also Read | PF Interest: EPFO Members To See Annual Interest Credit of up to INR 46,000, Know How To Check Provident Fund Balance.

The initiative was aimed at creating a powerful visual symbol of collective responsibility towards recycling and sustainability, reinforcing the importance of circular economy practices through large scale public participation.

Reaffirming the brand's continued commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, commented, "This Guinness World Record achievement showcases the collective effort and dedication of the student community. It reflects our belief in driving meaningful change through collaboration and youth participation, while inspiring behavioural change around recycling and responsible plastic use."

Also Read | Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India.

Speaking on the historic record, Mr P. Sriram, Chairman, Chennai Institute of Technology said, "It is an extremely proud moment not just for the college but for Chennai city as well. The initiative aligns strongly with the institution's focus on sustainability, student engagement and social responsibility, while offering students an opportunity to be part of a globally recognized environmental movement."

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)