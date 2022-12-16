New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chhabra Farms and Resorts announces its new event management business, "Spara", in true Gatsby fashion as they embark on a brand-new endeavor to commemorate significant occasions and significant events.

With their distinctive theme of "The Great Gatsby", they gathered their guests and prestigious industry experts to commemorate this new launch. To take this celebration one step ahead they partnered with Forever India and Rhythm Divine for production and entertainment respectively. All of its consumers will receive the appropriate setting, delectable meals, and occasionally disregarded minor finishing touches like design and lighting from this new venture.

Founded on June 2018 Abhipriya Singh Ganguly and Prabhmehar Singh Chhabra this venture came into existence, as they are aware of the difficulties in holding events because several gatherings and events have taken place on its grounds. Spara was developed with this information in mind. You name it, Spara will handle it, from intimate gatherings to large events, receptions, and weddings.

Prabhmehar Singh Chhabra acknowledged his appreciation and added, "We took the choice to broaden our operations and create an event management agency after learning about the incredible success Chhabra Farms enjoyed. We will take care of everything, from organizing it to carrying it out, and provide our visitors an exceptional experience. With this launch, we are certain that the event management experience will be redefined and rethought."

They refurbished the property to make it more appealing, colorful, and welcoming in order to improve the business. To fulfil this goal, Spara Events goes above and beyond to fulfil people's wedding wishes and make sure they are a part of it. For the benefit of the visitors' comfort and relaxation, they have updated the lodge, cafe, parking area, and rooms.

