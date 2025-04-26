VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26: In a bold move to redefine live entertainment and casual gaming in India, Chingari, one of the largest live social streaming platforms globally, has launched its latest innovation -- The Chingari Car Race Game. The high-energy, real-time multiplayer racing game is now live on the Chingari app and has already accelerated to over $5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a testament to the platform's rising dominance in live gaming and Web3-powered social experiences.

Also Read | Pakistan Open for 'Neutral, Transparent and Credible Investigation' Into Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif (Watch Video).

With over 185 million+ downloads, Chingari has evolved far beyond short videos -- now offering users the ability to go live, make video calls, play social games, shop, and enjoy India's first live casual gaming Web3 experience. The Chingari Car Race Game is the newest addition to this ecosystem, letting users compete in thrilling daily races for a chance to win cash prizes, the platform's native.

"This isn't just a game -- it's a full-blown live car race inside a social app," said Sumit Ghosh, Founder of Chingari. "We're building an experience where gaming, streaming, and rewards all come together in real time, powered by our growing creator and user economy."

Also Read | Iran Explosion: Massive Blast and Fire Strikes Iranian Port City of Bandar Abbas, State Media Report (Watch Video).

Inside The Chingari Car Race Game

The game offers a fast-paced, immersive racing experience designed for mobile users who crave quick, competitive fun. But what makes it unique is how deeply it integrates into the social and live features of the Chingari app.

Key Highlights:

- Daily Competitions: Millions of players can win each day, splitting a pool of 500,000

- Real-Time Racing: Players race live in multiplayer modes, competing based on speed, skill, and reflexes

- Live Streaming: Every race is broadcast live, allowing players to build an audience and engage viewers

- Cash & Token Prizes: Winners receive both real-world cash and, offering tangible value

- Social Playability: Users can even play games together while on live video calls with friends and family

Built for both casual and competitive gamers, the interface is simple, responsive, and addictive -- giving every user the chance to become a daily champion.

Chingari's Global Push: New Partnership with the World's Largest Live Streaming AppIn a strategic leap beyond the Indian market, Chingari has secured a global partnership with the world's largest live streaming platform in terms of users and revenues, where the Chingari Car Race Game powered by its gaming sdk will soon go live. Without naming the company, Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh said "The partnership is expected to drive mass adoption of Chingari's gaming SDK and reward-based live entertainment users among international audiences."

Monetization Through Web3 and Creator Economy

Chingari's integration of into its gameplay and creator ecosystem has enabled unique monetization models. From user incentives to creator tips and now gaming rewards, plays a central role in turning entertainment into earnings -- a key pillar of the platform's growth.

The game's contribution to Chingari's $5M+ ARR is powered by microtransactions, participation fees, and tokenized rewards -- with the average session time and user retention significantly outperforming typical mobile games.

What's Next?

With the success of the Car Race Game, Chingari is already preparing to launch more live multiplayer games, deepen commerce integrations, and further expand its Web3 capabilities. As the lines between gaming, content, and commerce continue to blur, Chingari is building the next-generation platform for live, interactive, and reward-driven digital experiences.

About Chingari

Chingari is one of the world's largest live social streaming platforms, enabling users to go live, make video calls, play games, shop, and earn through India's first Web3-powered social ecosystem. With over 185 million+ downloads, Chingari continues to lead innovation at the intersection of content, commerce, and community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)