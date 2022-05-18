Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University was recognized as an Institution of Happiness (IOH) at the "Academic Excellence Conclave" organised by QS I-GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, in Delhi. The 'Institution of Happiness' status is awarded after a rigorous exercise that covers various institutes from all over India, which began in December last year in association with industry body ASSOCHAM.

Dr Sandhir Sharma, Dean, Chitkara Business School, and Dr Krishna K Mishra, Director, Accreditations, and Quality Assurance Cell, received the award on behalf of Chitkara University from Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Zubin Irani. The university's efforts were appreciated for taking care of happiness in every aspect of all the stakeholders, especially faculty and students.

On the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "The award is a testimony to the practices followed at Chitkara University and is a result of the concerted efforts of the staff and students. We strive to provide quality and excellence in imparting education, as it enhances the capacities and capabilities of our students, and this would not be possible without the involvement of every stakeholder."

During the event, Dr K K Mishra also delivered a case study on "Chitkara Univesity: A Journey towards Excellence" and talked about the journey of the university from its inception and other aspects including its legacy, accolades, and future goals.

QS I-GAUGE was launched in 2018 at the hands of the Former President of India, Late Pranab Mukherjee, and was set up as an international, independent, private-sector initiative specialized in rating colleges, universities, and schools. The system was designed after the highly recognized QS STARS University Rating System, and further adapted to capture the reality of the dynamic Indian higher education sector, while at the same time maintaining the strict quality standards that are synonymous with the QS brand.

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

