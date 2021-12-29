Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the onboarding of 4 startups for the 14th cohort of Avishkar Deep Tech accelerator.

From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committee shortlisted 4 startups for the programme. The accelerator offers IIITH's research support, business mentorship, market access and Rs 40L seed fund.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Misses Penalty, Twitterati React After Liverpool Drops Points Against Leicester City in EPL 2021-22 (Read Tweets).

Avishkar is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator programme facilitated jointly by CIE, IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting, and SucSeed Indovation Fund. It brings together the deep-tech expertise of IIITH's research labs and the opportunity of working within the ecosystem of IIITH Foundation while engaging in in-depth business mentoring from Co-creation consulting and Investor connections from SucSEED Indovation Fund.

The program focuses on honing the business plan, team, and overall strategy of the startups and getting the startups business investment ready. It facilitates the startups' journey from a seed level to a VC/Angel level readiness.

Also Read | New Smartphones To Be Launched in 2022.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO CIE-IIITH says, "Connecting research with startups is a key need to help realize deep-tech innovation that can succeed in the markets. Happy to see yet another cohort of Avishkar commencing."

The startups in this cohort are:

Hirex.ai, a cognitive voice-bot solution for automated hiring interviews.

CometLabs, an AI-powered solution for hiring deeptech developers by competitive development events and bootcamps.

Embedsense, an industrial IoT company providing remote monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance in moulding manufacturing setup.

WebNyay, an online dispute resolution ecosystem end-to-end digital platform for the resolution of complaints and disputes in an efficient, speedy, flexible, and inexpensive manner.

Avishkar, through the six years, has enabled a number of alumni Avishkar startups. That have since raised external VC funding. Revos (USD 4M), Instoried (USD 8M) Scholr (Acquired by Edtech giant of India, Byju's), Paymatrix (Acquired by Muthoot) among others.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)