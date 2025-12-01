Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled a comprehensive policy roadmap to transform India's Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector into a globally competitive powerhouse by 2030. The announcement came at the 12th CII Big Picture Summit 2025 in Mumbai, where leaders from government, industry, and creative sectors gathered to discuss the future of India's creative economy.

At the summit, CII released its White Paper titled "Reimagining India's M&E Sector: A Call for Action to Build a Future-Ready, Globally Competitive Industry by 2030." The document lays out an actionable strategy focused on unified regulation, digital innovation, infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and stronger protection of intellectual property.

Themed "The AI Era - Bridging Creativity and Commerce," the two-day summit centered on how technology can redefine storytelling, distribution, and business models in entertainment. The discussions underscored the urgent need for a cohesive policy framework that can match India's rapid digital expansion and creative talent with global standards.

According to the report, the global Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, with projections estimating its revenue to soar to USD 3.5 trillion by 2029. The M&E industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7 per cent from 2024 to 2029, is driven by several key factors: the dominance of digital advertising, the expansion of OTT & streaming, growth in the gaming sector, technological Innovations in artificial intelligence and immersive entertainment.

The White Paper identifies key challenges such as fragmented regulation, limited screen density, and skill gaps that continue to restrict growth.

The roadmap is built on six strategic pillars: governance reform, ease of doing business, technology infrastructure, global exports, talent development, and innovation in intellectual property. Among its major proposals are the creation of a Unified Media Regulator to harmonize rules across TV, OTT, and digital platforms, a National Esports and Gaming Development Authority, and fiscal incentives for new cinema screens in smaller cities.

The report also highlights the importance of expanding training and skill programs, aiming to build 750 media skilling centers and train 10,000 students annually. It recommends a production-linked incentive scheme to boost the creation of original intellectual property in gaming, animation, and digital media, while urging modern copyright laws to curb piracy.

CII acknowledged government efforts such as the launch of the National Center of Excellence for AVGC-XR and the 'Waves' collaboration platform as vital steps forward. However, it called for an integrated National Media & Entertainment Policy to bring coherence to the sector's growth, similar to the frameworks that drove progress in telecommunications and IT. (ANI)

