New Delhi [India], March 15:Cindrebay School of Design has once again demonstrated its excellence in design education as two of its students, Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena and Spandana A, secured top ranks in the BSc Interior Design & Decoration program at Bangalore University. Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena earned the first rank, while Spandana A achieved the third rank, marking a significant academic accomplishment for the institution.

A Testament to Academic Excellence

Known for its rigorous curriculum and industry-oriented approach, Cindrebay School of Design has consistently nurtured aspiring designers, equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in the competitive field of interior design. The institution's focus on practical learning, global industry standards, and creative exploration has established it as one of India's leading design schools.

Basant Nair, Director at Cindrebay School of Design, expressed pride in the students' achievements. "We are immensely proud of our students' dedication and success. Their accomplishments reflect the high-quality education and mentorship provided at Cindrebay. This recognition by Bangalore University reaffirms our commitment to developing future design professionals," he said.

A Rewarding Journey in Interior Design

The BSc Interior Design & Decoration program at Cindrebay offers a comprehensive learning experience, covering essential design principles, spatial planning, material studies, sustainability, and innovative design solutions. By incorporating experiential learning and real-world projects, the program ensures that graduates are well-prepared for industry challenges.

For Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena and Spandana A, their time at Cindrebay has been marked by rigorous academic training, creativity, and perseverance. Reflecting on her achievement, Bangalore University gold medalist Bi Bi Zainab Ruheena credited the institution's faculty and practical learning approach. "The guidance from my mentors, exposure to real-world projects, and interactions with industry professionals played a crucial role in my academic success," she shared.

Spandana A, who secured the third rank, echoed similar sentiments. "Cindrebay's learning environment encouraged me to push creative boundaries and develop practical skills essential for a career in interior design. I am grateful for the continuous support and inspiration I received," she said.

With its students achieving remarkable success, Cindrebay School of Design continues to solidify its reputation as a premier institution for aspiring interior designers. Offering world-class education and industry-focused training, Cindrebay provides students with the foundation to build a successful career in the dynamic field of interior design.

