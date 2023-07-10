PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: Clayfin, a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized standard that sets forth the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organization's overall business risks. This certification validates Clayfin's dedication to safeguarding sensitive information, protecting customer data, and ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of its omni channel solution products.

To attain this certification, Clayfin underwent a rigorous evaluation of its information security practices, policies, and procedures. The assessment covered all aspects of the company's operations, including design, development, testing, implementation, support, and maintenance of its omni channel solution products. By successfully meeting the stringent requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013, Clayfin has demonstrated its commitment to best practices in information security and its ability to mitigate risks effectively.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification," said Karthikeyan Raman, Chief Innovation Officer, Clayfin. "At Clayfin, we prioritize the security of data related to all our products and continuously strive to enhance our information security framework. This certification reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security in every aspect of our products."

Appreciating Clayfin's efforts to earn this certification, Sandeep Vig, Director - Business Assurance, India and MENAP said - "We congratulate Clayfin on achieving the ISO 27001:2013 certification. The ISO 27001 standard is now more relevant than ever, and it has been updated as per the latest technology to help defend against existing and new security threats. The certification demonstrates the organization's level of information security management across cybersecurity, data, and privacy protection."

The certification will assure Clayfin's customers that their sensitive information and data are handled with utmost care and security and will strengthen Clayfin's position as a trusted provider of digital customer experience solutions for the global banking industry.

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. In a rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a superior and seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers. Clayfin's philosophy is to enhance the financial lifestyle for end customers by building Superior Customer experience solutions that will increase the digital footprint, adoption and usage. To enable this, Clayfin products are built on four tenets: simple to use, pervasive, secure and relevant.

For more information, please visit www.clayfin.com.

