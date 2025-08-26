PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], August 26: Climaty AI, a global CliMarTech company powered by Agentic AI, has been launched by Neel Pandya. With operations launching across APAC, GCC, EU, UK, and North America, Climaty AI aims to become the default climate layer for all media decisions, delivering a SaaS platform that blends carbon responsibility and high-performing media campaigns.

Unlike point solutions or ESG add-ons, Climaty AI delivers the industry's first end-to-end CliMarTech infrastructure that combines:

- Cross-Media Carbon Intelligence: The world's first engine to measure ad emissions across all media touchpoints and recommend AI-driven strategies to cut CO2 footprints substantially.

- Agentic AI Suite: Autonomous AI agents that streamline workflows, personalize creatives, deliver real-time intelligence, and drive continuous optimization.

- Programmatic+: Premium, MFA-free inventory with direct publisher deals and carbon-aware bidding.

- Ad Net Zero Pathway: Offsets emissions via verified carbon credit projects.

"Climaty AI is the answer to every CMO asking, 'How do I grow responsibly?' With Agentic AI at the core and sustainability at the heart, we're not just solving problems but re-engineering the operating system of modern marketing", said Neel Pandya.

At the helm is Neel Pandya, Founder & CEO of Climaty AI. He has navigated the industry from multiple vantage points as a brand marketer, media leader, and tech CEO. His journey spans leadership roles at L'Oreal, Vodafone, and GroupM (Unilever), and most recently as CEO of Pixis, where he capitalized on the early wave of AI to scale the company to a $225M-funded global brand. Recognized as a 'Top Global Inspirational Leader' and 'Most Powerful Influencer', Pandya has also headed the Society of Advertisers' Media Forum. Now, he is riding the next dual wave of transformation - Agentic AI and Climate Tech - to build a solution modern CMOs truly need.

"After years of working on performance optimization via global brands, agencies, and AI platforms, I felt a responsibility to lead the next critical shift where marketing intelligence integrates environmental impact," said Neel. "I believe the future of marketing lies in AI-powered automation, measurable outcomes, and purpose."

About Climaty AI

Climaty AI is a global CliMarTech company powered by Agentic AI helping marketers run smarter, more responsible campaigns. Its platform combines automation, media buying tools, and built-in carbon tracking, so brands can drive results while monitoring environmental impact. Website: climaty.ai

Media Contact: Ethan@climaty.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757303/Neel_Pandya.jpg

