New Delhi [India], September 1: While the spotlight in health tech often falls on app-based solutions or billion-dollar hospital chains, Clinics on Cloud is quietly building what could become the world's largest decentralized digital healthcare infrastructure without loud funding announcements or flashy marketing campaigns.

Much like Zerodha, which transformed stock trading in India by focusing on transparency and simplicity over aggressive growth hacks, and Zoho, which scaled globally by remaining bootstrapped and deeply committed to product excellence, Clinics on Cloud is taking an equally unconventional but powerful route in healthcare.

Its Health ATMs--providing 60+ instant health screenings and real-time doctor consultations--are redefining how primary care reaches underserved populations across India and, increasingly, international markets.

A New Category Leader in the Making

As health tech continues to boom, most solutions remain digital only--disconnected from the physical realities of India's last-mile challenges. But Clinics on Cloud's hybrid model bridges that gap with human-assisted machines, real-time vitals, cloud-based records, and direct doctor connectivity.

The company has focused on solving what really matters: access, affordability, and consistency in care delivery. With its deeply rooted, execution-focused approach, Clinics on Cloud is emerging as the quiet category leader in the health kiosk space.

Not Just a Product--An Empowerment Model

Unlike most MedTech companies, Clinics on Cloud offers a plug-and-earn model that allows even non-healthcare individuals to own, operate, and generate income from a Health ATM.

Clinics on Cloud's easy-to-own Health ATM model has opened the doors of the healthcare industry to individuals who have the vision to make a difference--but may not have the capital or relevant background. By offering comprehensive training, operational support, and step-by-step revenue guidance, the company empowers people to run a healthcare business using the Health ATM--from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to rural corners.

This makes it possible for first-time entrepreneurs, women, youth, and social workers to set up a Health ATM business, provide services in their communities, and create sustainable income while solving a vital public health problem.

Livelihood Meets Healthcare Access

This rare combination--healthcare access + income generation--is what makes Clinics on Cloud truly stand out. Individuals who once believed healthcare was "not their domain" are now providing quality services in their regions, building trust and improving community health, while also creating self-sustaining income streams.

The company has made a name for itself in government programs, CSR initiatives, housing societies, urban slums, and rural blocks alike. Their inclusive operating model has gained special traction with organizations looking to make real, visible social impact.

Global Presence, Local Relevance

Clinics on Cloud's footprint already spans seven countries, with active deployments in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. the model works because it adapts to real-world needs.

The Underdog is Now a Contender

Like Zerodha and Zoho--who built customer-first, impact-led businesses Clinics on Cloud is proving that you don't need noise to be a category leader. What you need is vision, grit, and solutions that actually work. This rising player is steadily becoming the face of modern primary healthcare

