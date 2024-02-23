PNN

New Delhi [India], February 23: Cloudastra Technologies, a leading software development agency, is gearing up to launch its MVP Nigmabot.AI, a versatile AI product designed to empower businesses with cutting-edge capabilities, on 24th February 2024.

Also Read | Razorpay Surpasses 'USD 150' Billion in TPV, Unveils New Payment Gateway 'Payment Gateway 3.0' and AI Chatbot.

Founded in 2021, Cloudastra is renowned for delivering innovative solutions and is committed to client success. Nigmabot.AI marks a significant step forward in its mission to transform businesses through the power of artificial intelligence.

"Nigmabot.AI is more than just a chatbot," says Shivam Khushwaha, Founder of Cloudastra Technologies. "It's a customisable platform that allows businesses to tailor AI solutions to their specific needs. Whether looking for a conversational AI to answer customer questions, an image generator to bring your ideas to life, or an internet-powered bot to access real-time information, Nigmabot.AI can do it all."

Also Read | Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024 Greetings, Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers and Lord Vishwakarma Photos To Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja.

Unlocking the Potential of AI:

Nigmabot.AI includes a range of unique features:

* Conversational AI: Engage with users naturally through a powerful AI chatbot that can answer questions and provide information on demand.

* Image Generator: Unleash creativity with the ability to generate images from text, perfect for marketing materials, social media posts, and more.

* Internet-Powered Bot: Stay informed and connected with access to real-time information from the internet, ensuring the bot always has the latest answers.

* Document Analysis: Extract essential information from documents easily using natural language processing and machine learning.

* AI Plugins: Expand the bot's capabilities with a library of additional plugins, allowing users to customise it for specific tasks and workflows.

Benefits for Businesses:

* Increased Efficiency: Automate tasks and free up valuable time for the team.

* Improved Customer Service: Provide 24/7 support and answer customer questions accurately and efficiently.

* Enhanced Creativity: Generate unique and engaging content with the image generator.

* Data-Driven Insights: It gains valuable insights from document analysis to make informed decisions.

* Scalability: Tailor the bot to specific needs and grow it alongside the business.

Through the Nigmabot.AI launch, Cloudastra is all set to resolve the core business issues hassle-free.

For further custom software development services and even AI Agency solutions, kindly visit https://www.cloudastra.co/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)