Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulates the team of Kutch Express for their stellar achievement at the National Film Awards, celebrating Gujarati cinema on a national stage.

New Delhi [India], April 19: Chief Minister of Gujarat, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the creators and artists ofthe Gujarati film Kutch Express, which has been honored with three prestigious awards at the 70th National Film Awards 2022.

Directed by Viral Shah and produced by Parthiv Gohil and Mansi Parekh, Kutch Express received accolades in the following categories:

* Best Feature Film Promoting National and Social Values

* Best Costume Design - awarded to costume designer Niki Joshi

* Best Actress - awarded to Mansi Parekh for her exceptional performance

The film is centered around a powerful narrative highlighting rural women empowerment, showcasing how women's organizations promote local handicrafts and traditional art forms in Kutch. The story beautifully reflects the spirit of social upliftment and preservation of cultural heritage.

Recognizing this impactful message, the film was awarded the Best Feature Film promoting national and social values at the 70th National Film Awards.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described this triple recognition for Kutch Express as a proud milestone in the history of Gujarati cinema. He further expressed hope that such thought-provoking storylines and outstanding artistic contributions would inspire the production of many more quality Gujarati films in the future.

