New Delhi [India], January 23: Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia (INSWA) Operating Unit today announced Desmond Nikhil D'Souza as Customer & Commercial Leadership (C&CL), effective February 1, 2025. He succeeds Greishma Singh, who recently transitioned to the role of Vice President, Marketing.

"With a distinguished track record of strategic vision and exemplary leadership in the FMCG industry, Desmond brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas that align perfectly with our mission to drive customer satisfaction and commercial excellence," said Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia. "His understanding of market dynamics and customer engagement, will be a cornerstone in achieving our growth objectives."

In his new role, Desmond will be responsible for leading the C&CL function across INSWA, focusing on driving value growth, strengthening company's customer partnerships, and aligning strategies to deliver long-term commercial transformation.

Desmond joins Coca-Cola from Mondelez, where he served as Vice President, Sales. Under his leadership Mondelez India grew significantly through footprint expansion, driving digital innovation in sales, and incubating and building new commercial capabilities to drive growth. Before his tenure at Mondelez, Desmond held key roles at PepsiCo, both in transformation initiatives and sales leadership. At Zomato, he contributed to customer subscription strategy, showcasing his ability to operate across diverse sectors and functions.

Desmond holds a postgraduate management degree from XLRI Jamshedpur and a bachelor's degree in engineering (BE) from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

