New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Coding Ninjas, well known in the Indian ed-tech space for everything related to coding; from learning to earning a living out of it, has announced 'Code Kaze', it's flagship event which is in its 5th season this year.

Every competitive coder awaits for 'Code Kaze' with the competition getting bigger & better, each season. The competition, to be held across 1600+ leading colleges, is back to pitch budding coders head-to-head against each other to put their coding skills to the test. The aspiring coders can participate via this link.

Ankush Singla, the Stanford prodigy who's also a mentor & co-founder at Coding Ninjas believes, "Coding is life-altering. It's that simple. But we want the college-kids to realize it in real-time with cash & placement opportunities. It doesn't get any more real with the pan-India panorama of coding talent. If you love coding, this is the place to be."

Running this in partnership with Nasscom-Futureskills, Coding Ninjas is fully-armed with placement partners to go above & beyond to promote the coding culture with the real-time impact of handsomely paying internship & job opportunities. Encouraging the community of aspiring female coders, Coding Ninjas has rolled out a special package of winnings worth INR 60,000 in cash, along with career-oriented opportunities.

Having seen participation to the tune of 1 Lac+ so far, Coding Ninjas aims to provide one of the largest platforms for coders to test their coding skills and bank on placement opportunities. The competition offers its winners the chance to get internships, and even placement offers, by connecting with and inviting some of the top recruiters of the country.

Now, in the mid of a cold 15th-November, Coding Ninjas is looking to bring the heat amongst the coders' community with Code Kaze 'The coders' combat, offering rewards as good as Rs 10 Lacs in cash prize, along with interview opportunities for those who will emerge as the most promising faces from the competition.

The organisation is pouring in its extensive network of placement partners for the event, thereby providing colleges & students a high-profile exposure to the IT-corporate.

The competition, which is to be held online, is also offering a plethora of rewards to garner interest from students from across academic years; allowing direct participation by registering through the link.

