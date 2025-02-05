Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Centre of Excellence (CoE) Project Lab will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration in chip design, providing researchers, startups, and students with access to industry-grade tools and infrastructure.

According to Ministry of Electronics & IT, the introduction of a Smart Classroom is set to transform semiconductor education by integrating advanced learning tools, simulation software, and interactive training modules.

Also Read | Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Visits India Hails PM Narendra Modi's AI Vision, Willing To Collaborate With India: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

With the global semiconductor market witnessing exponential growth, this initiative aligns with India's vision of becoming a key player in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chip Design at its Noida campus on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hiring in India Surged in January 2025 Amid Sharp Expansion of India's Service Sector: HSBC PMI Survey.

This initiative, established in association with SoCTeamup Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognized startup, marks a significant step toward advancing India's semiconductor design and development capabilities.

The launch of the NIELIT Centre of Excellence in Chip Design is in line with the government of India's vision of s semiconductor technology capabilities and furthering India's emergence as a global leader in Electronics and IT.

The new Centre of Excellence is poised to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor and chip design industries by offering state-of-the-art facilities for research, innovation, and training in VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration) and Chip Design.

With a vision to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation, it aims to advance VLSI and chip design while empowering India as a hub for cutting-edge electronics and IT.

By fostering world-class education, research, and industry collaboration, the Centre seeks to drive innovation and develop a highly skilled talent pool to meet global semiconductor demands, strengthening India's position in the global electronics and IT sectors.

During the inauguration, S Krishnan toured the Centre's cutting-edge facilities, including the Project Lab and Smart Classroom.

The Project Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration on innovative chip design projects among students, professionals and researchers. Meanwhile, the Smart Classroom, equipped with advanced teaching aids, will provide an immersive learning experience for students.

A special demonstration of VLSI-based Intellectual Property (IP) was also conducted, underscoring the Centre's commitment to advancing the design and development of intellectual properties in the semiconductor sector.

The demonstration highlighted the Centre's role in building a strong knowledge base in VLSI and cultivating a pool of talent to meet the growing needs of the industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)