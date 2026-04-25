The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues on Saturday evening as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Scheduled for 25 April, the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match promises a highly competitive encounter between two teams firmly positioned in the top half of the points table. The Royals return to familiar territory seeking to build on a disciplined recent victory, while the Sunrisers aim to extend their three-match winning streak with the timely return of their captain, Pat Cummins. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

RR vs SRH Fantasy Picks and Dream11 Tips

For Dream11 fantasy league managers, assembling a balanced squad is crucial given the updated 2026 rosters and the firepower available in both camps.

Top-Order Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a strong pick at his home venue, where he has consistently delivered high strike rates. For SRH, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan provide aggressive options at the top, capable of maximising the powerplay restrictions.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Abhishek Sharma are essential selections. Jadeja offers middle-order stability with the bat and crucial overs of left-arm spin, whilst Sharma's recent century highlights his destructive potential.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer's return to form makes him a primary pace choice for RR, supported well by Nandre Burger. On the Hyderabad side, the return of Pat Cummins bolsters their attack, and Eshan Malinga comes into the match carrying momentum from a four-wicket haul in his previous game.

Probable XIs

RR XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferrerira, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge

Pitch Report and Conditions

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is expected to offer a high-scoring surface for this fixture. Historical trends and early pitch assessments indicate that totals in the 190–200 range are well within reach. While the surface may provide some early movement for the fast bowlers under the lights, the pitch traditionally eases out as the evening progresses. This favours stroke play and allows aggressive batters to capitalise during the middle and final overs. Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match.

Statistically, the Rajasthan Royals hold a slight edge going into this fixture. While SRH carry the momentum of their previous victory, the Royals’ familiarity with the Jaipur conditions and the need for points to solidify their top-four status suggests a closely contested match. A disciplined opening spell from the RR bowlers will be essential to preventing another high-scoring surge from the Hyderabad top order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).