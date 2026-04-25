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Agency News Agency News India News | PM Modi Calls NITI Aayog 'vital Pillar' of India's Policy-making Architecture Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of NITI Aayog in India's governance framework, describing it as a crucial driver of reforms, innovation and cooperative federalism.

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of NITI Aayog in India's governance framework, describing it as a crucial driver of reforms, innovation and cooperative federalism.

Highlighting the role of the policy think tank, the Prime Minister said NITI Aayog has significantly contributed to strengthening policy-making and improving ease of living across the country. The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to other newly appointed members of the reconstituted body.

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"NITI Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India's policy-making architecture, fostering cooperative federalism, furthering reforms and boosting 'Ease of Living.' It serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors," PM Modi said on X.

"The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Shri Rajiv Gauba Ji, Prof. K. V. Raju Ji, Prof. Gobardhan Das Ji, Prof. Abhay Karandikar Ji and Dr. M. Srinivas Ji on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog. Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead," he added.

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In another X post, PM Modi extended his congratulations to economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri on his appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, expressing confidence that his expertise will bolster India's reform trajectory.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Met Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji and conveyed my best wishes on his being appointed as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. His rich experience in economics and public policy will greatly strengthen India's reform journey and the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. I am confident his efforts will further energise policymaking in our nation. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

Lahiri, who was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the government's apex policy think tank on Friday, held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, signalling the beginning of his tenure at a time when India is navigating a complex global economic environment.

While details of the meeting were not officially disclosed, the interaction assumes significance as NITI Aayog plays a key role in shaping India's economic policy framework and driving reforms across sectors.

The new Niti Aayog team includes two eminent experts hailing from West Bengal -senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri as Vice Chairperson and Scientist Dr Gobardhan Das as Member, sources said on Friday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)