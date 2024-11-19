VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: College Vidya, India's leading online education consulting platform, is proud to announce the second phase of its highly successful Online Education ke Big Billion Days Campaign following an overwhelming response to its October festival. The platform's OND (October-November-December) Festival's first phase witnessed unprecedented success, conducting over 25,000 student counseling sessions; reaching about 5 Million + students in October marking a significant milestone in online education guidance.

Building on this momentum, College Vidya is extending its mission to democratize education with the campaign's second phase, offering mid-year admissions to help students avoid the traditional one-year waiting period for the next academic session.

Running through December 20th, this comprehensive admission drive continues to offer exceptional benefits, including:

- Up to 50 per cent CV Subsidy in cash benefits on selected programs

- Access to 100+ top online universities

- Specialized counseling services backed by expert education consultants

- Streamlined admission processes for immediate enrollment

"The phenomenal response to our October festival, where we guided over 25,000 students towards their educational goals, has reinforced our commitment to making quality education accessible," said Rohit Gupta, COO, College Vidya. "With the second phase of our Big Billion Day Campaign, we're not just offering admissions - we're offering students the opportunity to transform their academic journey without delay and at reduced costs."

The campaign maintains its multi-channel presence through engaging social media teasers and collaborating with influencers, strategic advertisement campaigns, informative video promotions and interactive online sessions. This initiative represents College Vidya's continued dedication to revolutionizing the online education landscape, making it more accessible and affordable for students across India.

Students interested in exploring these opportunities can visit https://collegevidya.com/ for comprehensive information about the campaign and available programs.

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Noida, College Vidya is a trailblazing education platform at the forefront of India's online educational landscape. The organization has achieved remarkable success due to its exceptional team of visionary founders- Mayank Gupta (Co-Founder and CEO), Rohit Gupta (Co-Founder and COO), and Sarthak Garg (Co-Founder and CMO). Mayank Gupta, deeply committed to students' career development, identified the need to challenge the existing sales-oriented approach prevalent in the industry. With this philosophy in mind, College Vidya was incorporated, introducing a transparent system that provides students with accurate and factual information about various colleges and courses, guiding them toward diverse and promising career paths. With a rich heritage stemming from the esteemed Blackboard Education & Research Foundation established in 1996, College Vidya has positioned itself as the nation's foremost and One-stop solution for making informed online education choices driven by a spirit of innovation, the company is dedicated to transforming the traditional education system and democratizing access to high-quality learning experiences.

