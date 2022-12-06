Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): Compuage Infocom Limited, distributor of Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing, IT Consumer and Hardware Services has closed its Rights Issue period with subscriptions amounting to approximately 1.45 times of the Issue Size.

Commenting on the success of the Rights Issue, Atul Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, said, "We at Compuage, are grateful by the response, as this will not only assist us in achieving our objectives, but also accelerate our strategic initiatives, such as growing our reach, driving the Company and will also allow us to more aggressively seize the growth possibilities that lie ahead."

Established in 1987 and listed in 2000, Compuage Infocom (Compuage), is a distribution house creating opportunities for its channel partners through aggressive market development backed by efficient supply chain management. Compuage focuses on Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing, PCs & Peripherals and Hardware Services. With 46 sales offices, 27 warehouses, 69 service centres and a team of over 700+ professionals, Compuage represents 28+ global brands and supports over 12,000 online & offline retailers, resellers and system integrators.

The company is a strategic link between vendors (brands) and partners (resellers), equipping them for unprecedented levels of business performance.

For FY22, the Company has reported total income of 4,224 crore and net profit of 26.7 crore.

