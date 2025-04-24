BusinessWire India

Madinah [Saudi Arabia]/New Delhi [India], April 24: The Second Edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 was successfully concluded in Madinah, marking a significant milestone in the development of services for pilgrims and visitors to holy sites. This prestigious event, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Guests of Rahman Service Program, was held at the King Salman International Conference Centre in Madinah from April 14-16, 2025.

Also Read | Critical Illness Insurance vs. Health Insurance: Understanding the Key Differences.

The forum has established itself as a premier global platform for stakeholders in the Umrah and Ziyarah sectors, attracting widespread local and international participation. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Madinah Province, inaugurated the event, emphasizing Madinah's historical significance as the birthplace of Islamic civilization and highlighting ongoing developments to enhance visitors' connection to the Prophet's biography.

The three-day forum proved exceptionally productive, with 4,251 cooperation agreements signed, representing a remarkable 25% increase compared to the previous edition. This surge in partnerships underscores the forum's vital role as a catalyst for pilgrims and visitors' development and service improvement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

With 150 exhibitors representing 100 countries, the forum brought together a diverse array of government agencies, service providers, and nonprofit organizations. The event featured comprehensive programming with 100 local and international speakers participating in dialogue sessions that addressed key challenges and opportunities in enhancing the Umrah and Ziyarah experiences. Additionally, 50 specialized workshops facilitated knowledge exchange and collaboration within the 9,000-square-meter exhibition space.

The forum showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions across multiple sectors relevant to pilgrims' journeys, including smart transportation, integrated hospitality and aviation services, and healthcare quality improvement. Participants also benefited from 20 field visits to historical and cultural sites throughout the Madinah region, which provided valuable contextual understanding.

The highlight of the forum was the recognition of excellence through various awards. The Sustainable Solutions Challenge saw 150 teams from 20 countries competing, while the Historical Sites Hackathon, organized in partnership with Umm Al-Qura University, featured over 100 entrepreneurial projects. The forum also honored outstanding companies in the "Innovation Track" for Umrah services, as well as recipients of the "Labbaytum" award for exceptional pilgrim service initiatives and the "Creators" award celebrating innovation.

Attendance exceeded expectations, with more than 30,000 visitors by the closing day surpassing the projected 25,000 visitors. This diverse audience includes executives, decision-makers, industry specialists, government representatives, diplomatic missions, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, emphasized that the forum enjoys the patronage and attention of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reflecting the leadership's commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors. He noted that since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, more than 128 million people have performed Umrah and visited various countries, with Madinah achieving an advanced position in the index of the best global destinations for 2024.

The success of this year's forum, with its 30% growth in the Umrah sector in the last quarter of 2024, demonstrates the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to enhancing the pilgrim experience and stimulating investments in this vital sector in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)