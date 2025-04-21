VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: The world of children's fashion just got a whole lot cuter and more conscious with the launch of Cookie Pookie, a vibrant new kidswear brand designed exclusively for children aged 0 to 8 years. With a strong focus on sustainable practices, kid-friendly designs, and ultra-soft fabrics, Cookie Pookie is set to become every parent's go-to choice for dressing their little ones.

Created with the idea of blending style, practicality, and eco-consciousness, Cookie Pookie enters the market as a breath of fresh air in the kidswear segment. The brand is on a mission to provide children with clothing that not only looks adorable but feels great on the skin -- all while being gentle on the planet.

What Makes Cookie Pookie Unique?

At the heart of Cookie Pookie is a thoughtful philosophy -- "Fashion that Cares." The brand believes that children deserve the best in every way -- be it the fabric that touches their skin or the colors that brighten their wardrobes. Each product in the Cookie Pookie line is carefully crafted using sustainable materials such as bio washed cotton in knits and woven patterns with minimalistic styles and an international appeal. All the fabrics used are compact by compact and made in Reach compliant factories keeping in mind the durability and premium quality of the clothes. At Cookie Pookie the clothing is designed to make a parent's life easier and a child's day comfier suitable for all baby and toddler skin.

With a keen understanding of both fashion trends and functional wear for children, Cookie Pookie merges playful aesthetics with parent-approved practicality. Their first collection features a wide range of essentials -- from onesies (bodysuits), rompers, and tees to coordinated sets -- all designed with cheerful prints, soft textures, and easy-to-wear silhouettes.

Designed for the Planet, Made for Kids

What truly sets Cookie Pookie apart is its commitment to sustainability. Every step of the production process, from sourcing to packaging, follows environmentally responsible practices. The brand uses recyclable, biodegradable packaging and works with ethical manufacturing units that prioritize fair wages and safe working conditions.

"Cookie Pookie was born out of a personal need -- as a parent, I struggled to find kidswear that was both cute and conscious," says Dr Vandana Jaglan, Founder & CEO. "We wanted to create a label that speaks to modern parents who value quality, sustainability, and comfort. Each piece is made with love and the intention to last -- because we believe in quality fashion even for our little ones."

A Brand That Grows with Your Child

Whether you're shopping for a newborn, an active toddler, or a curious 7-year-old, Cookie Pookie's sizing and designs cater to every stage of early childhood. The brand's fit-friendly silhouettes allow for ease of movement, making playtime fuss-free and photo moments even more memorable. All the garment measurements have been graded keeping in mind the Indian babies. A thorough research has been done through research papers and reliable sources for framing the right size guide.

With a strong emphasis on inclusive sizing, playful gender-neutral options, and durable stitching, Cookie Pookie aims to become a long-term favorite in every kid's wardrobe -- and every parent's heart.

