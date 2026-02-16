PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16: Shriram Properties Limited ("SPL"), a leading mid-market and mid premium focused residential real estate developer, has acquired a strategically well-located land parcel of ~4 acres on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction. Proposed High-Rise Residential Development with GDV of ~₹550-600Cr.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Invitation Card Leaked? Feb 26 Intimate Ceremony To Be Followed by Grand Reception on THIS Date.

The Company plans to develop a premium high-rise residential project on the site, further strengthening its presence in one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential corridors. The proposed development will comprise approximately 5 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~₹550-600 crores. The project is expected to be launched during latter part of 2026.

Strategically located with seamless connectivity to Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, and the Outer Ring Road, the development has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver superior comfort, functionality, and aesthetics. Surrounded by reputed international schools and in close proximity to upcoming Dommasandra Metro Station, the development offers a seamless blend of convenience and modern urban living.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Applauds 'Dhurandhar' Star Sara Arjun for Authenticity and Talent; Actress Rooting for Rising Star Ahead of Sequel Release (View Post).

This acquisition marks another important milestone in SPL's growth strategy, strengthening its robust pipeline and reinforcing its growth momentum in Bengaluru. This addition aligns with the Company's approach of expanding into high-demand micro-markets with strong end-user fundamentals and long-term visibility. Sarjapur continues to witness sustained residential demand, driven by proximity to major IT hubs, improving infrastructure, and a well-developed social ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Akshay Murali, Vice President - Business Development at Shriram Properties said, "South-East Bengaluru, particularly the Sarjapur belt, continues to be one of the most resilient and high-growth residential markets in the city. This acquisition reinforces our confidence in the micro-market and our commitment to expanding our portfolio with well-located, scalable projects that cater to evolving homebuyer aspirations. We remain focused on delivering thoughtfully designed, community-centric homes in high-potential urban corridors."

About Shriram Properties Limited

Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) is one of India's leading residential real estate developer, focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPL's key markets include Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and West Bengal. SPL has demonstrated track-record having delivered 50 projects with a saleable area of 30.8 msf, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai and in recent years at West Bengal. SPL has a strong development pipeline comprising of 42 projects with an aggregate development potential of 36 msf, including 18 msf of ongoing projects, as of December 31, 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904479/Shriram_Properties_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)