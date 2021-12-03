Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Flexible workspaces are the preferred way to adopt the hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world, compared to options like changing existing office layouts or the hub-and-spoke model. This, among other factors, will potentially double the market size of coworking spaces over the next five years at a CAGR of 15 per cent, reveals the latest CII-ANAROCK Report 'Workplaces of the Future'.

Currently, approximately 35 million square feet of flexible office stock is available across the country. Of this, approx. 71 per cent or 25 million square feet is by the large operators. Approximately 3.7 lakh flexi seats are currently spread across the major Tier I and Tier II cities of India.

A survey conducted by ANAROCK via LinkedIn further validated the emergence of the hybrid work model as the future of Indian offices. 65 per cent of respondents were convinced of the high potential of hybrid or remote working in India, while just 35 per cent did not favour these models.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group & Chairman - CII Roundtable on Future Workplaces, says, "A work-from-anywhere future requires significant preparations and technological support. On the other hand, the hybrid work model benefits both employers and employees - including via cost savings which by themselves justify taking the hybrid model very seriously."

"India is at the cusp of a coworking revolution with several large players operating across the country. Not just existing coworking players but also new operators have major future expansion plans. For instance, coworking player Smartworks plans approx. 20 million square feet of coworking space comprising approx. 2.5 lakh seats over the next three to four years."

The rapid expansion plans by these major coworking players, and the pandemic-triggered need to re-strategize workspaces, indicate a bright future for this new asset class. Companies returning to offices will have to consider leveraging flexi spaces to reduce cost and expenditure, and this will boost the demand for such spaces.

-ANAROCK LinkedIn Survey Highlights

The report also highlights the key findings of the recently conducted LinkedIn survey by ANAROCK.

*As per the survey, at least 54 per cent of respondents favour a hybrid model wherein they work from the office for a few days and the remaining from home. In contrast, 33 per cent prefer working entirely from the office, and only 13 per cent consider working from home suitable, owing to smaller apartment sizes and larger families.

*At least 46 per cent of respondents see coworking spaces as the ideal mode of adopting the hybrid work model. 30 per cent voted for the hub-and-spoke model, and 24 per cent for existing office layout modifications.

*Among the top challenges to working from home, at least 50 per cent of respondents see maintaining a work-life balance as the chief hurdle. 23 per cent of respondents find it challenging to collaborate while at home, 16 per cent complain about low productivity, and 11 per cent face internet drop-offs.

*90 per cent of respondents think that organizations are hesitant to adopt remote working due to trust issues among employers.

Download the ANAROCK-CII report 'Workplaces of the Future'.

