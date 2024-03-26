NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 26: Crack Academy concluded the inauguration of its groundbreaking scholarship initiative, 'Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan', held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh. The program was launched by Pargat Singh (Ex Education minister Punjab) and Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Cabinet Minister of Punjab), who showered the attendees with their words of inspiration. Lal Chand Kataruchakk also graced the event as chief guest.

Also Read | CSK Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details.

Crack Academy has made it a point to reach the smallest villages, towns and cities, offering the level of education that is available in the national capital across various fields, including Civil Services, Judiciary and more. The academy had already launched the program for around 6800 students in Himachal Pradesh and has now made its way to Punjab as well.

Reflecting on the importance of mental health in education, Pargat Singh emphasised, "As a society, we need to come together to prioritise mental well-being, especially among our youth. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our youth do not lack access to the fundamentals of life, as they are the future of our country. Initiatives like 'Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan' pave the way for their holistic development. Students from all the cities of Punjab should apply for this scholarship and make the most out of the opportunity they're given."

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Series Starts on November 22 at Perth; Adelaide To Host Day-Night Test.

Chetan Singh highlighted the pressing need for accessible education, stating, "Inaugurating 11,700 Scholarships, a hundred for each of the 117 constituencies across Punjab, Crack Academy's initiative is a beacon of hope. Education shouldn't be a luxury limited to the privileged. We extend our support to Crack Academy's commitment to student welfare. We appreciate the academy's outlook on uplifting underprivileged students by offering them access to education."

Lal Chand Kataruchakk shared, "Crack Academy has taken a great initiative to enlighten the students of small cities from various states. This program will help the hidden talent of our country to emerge victorious and contribute to the nation's development. This will also help the underprivileged students get an access to global standard of education, just like those in metro cities, and we support the academy in fulfilling this cause."

Neeraj Kansal, Crack Academy, expressed gratitude, saying, "The overwhelming response to our initiative reinforces our belief in the transformative power of education. We are honoured to have such distinguished personalities endorsing our vision of educational inclusivity. It was heartwarming to seek such appreciation from the dignitaries for our initiative. We aim to empower underprivileged students across the nation and shall host similar programs in future as well."

The successful launch of 'Mere Sheher Ke 100 Ratan' marks a significant step towards realising Crack Academy's mission of empowering the youth through education. As the program progresses, it promises to create opportunities and inspire countless aspiring students across Punjab.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)