New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/SRV): 'Craft&Fashion' by 'Megh Craft', a renowned fashion and accessories brand based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be launching a new line of products to its clothing collection. The range, inspired by the vintage designs of the 1960s, has been added to its Boho Western collection. The collections have been added to both the 'Megh Craft' Exports collection to cater to the international markets as well as 'Craft&Fashion' for Indian consumers.

The range includes Jackets, Skirts, Dresses, and Fashion Accessories. The designer pieces have intricate designs and patterns which have been made by local artisans of Gujarat & other parts of India. The range will also include clutch bags and backpacks.

'Craft&Fashion' has worked extensively to collaborate with artists. While the brand works with artisans from all over India, it specializes in Gujarati crafts and designs. With the partition in 1947, artists from the Sindh community became a part of the neighbouring country and a very small part of the community stayed back in India. With the passage of time, the availability of Kutch mirror embroidery became a rarity and on the verge of becoming obsolete. 'Craft&Fashion' aims to revive vintage fashion with a modern taste.

The new pieces are a reflection of vintage collectibles with special Kutch Sindh's mirror work popular in the 1960s. The brand has also used fabrics indigenous to Gujarat and Pakistan and incorporated hand-embroidered work.

Founded in the year 2009, 'Craft&Fashion' was the brainchild of Yogita Patel and Meghal Patel. Despite not belonging to a professional background in the retail domain, the passion for Indian cultural heritage and the will to give back to the artisans of Gujarat, propelled the founders to establish the brand.

Yogita Patel, Founder, 'Craft&Fashion' said, "Boho fashion and Indian Craft have always fascinated me. For the longest time, I felt an urge to covert this passion into a workable avenue. So eventually I transitioned from my career in Computer Engineering and hopped on the entrepreneurial wagon with my partner to make 'Craft&Fashion' a successful venture."

The vision and mission of the brand extend beyond setting up a profitable enterprise. The founders wanted to give back to the society by showcasing the rich craft and culture of India to the world and empowering the artisans by offering them a platform to explore their talents and get employed.

Meghal Patel, the Co-Founder, is a management graduate with a specialization in export sales and marketing and 9 years of experience in the export industry. He said, "We have been in the industry for more than a decade and with each passing year we have diversified our line of products and expanded our clientele across international borders. We look forward to embarking on newer adventures and bridging the gap in access to Indian craft across the world."

Today the brand offers its customers a collection of contemporary and Boho Fashion clothing, Banjara Handbags and Boho Clutches, Fashion Accessories, Fusion Jewellery, Home Decor, and more. Under the Megh Craft Export banner, the brand has become an exporter of products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

