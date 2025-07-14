PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Renowned architect and educator Thomas Abraham delivered the keynote address at D-Arc Build 2025, a national design and architecture exposition held in Bangalore during the final week of June. The three-day event brought together professionals, academics, and students for a series of exhibitions, panel discussions, and award presentations. IDeA World College, which Abraham founded, was the only academic institution invited to exhibit at the expo. The college showcased student work in interior, fashion, and graphic design, which drew steady interest from visitors and professionals alike.

In his address, Abraham spoke about the changing relationship between design education and industry practice, emphasizing the need for mentorship and applied learning as part of design training.

He also served on the jury for the Maestro Award, which recognises recent achievements in architecture and interior design across India.

The event also featured the unveiling of the Gold Collection from Abraham's Spring 2025 line, developed in collaboration with IDeA's fashion design students and interns. The collection was presented on the final day of the exposition.

Commenting briefly after the event, Abraham said:

"IDeA World College's ambition is simply to become the best design college in the world. I believe this exposition, which brought together some of the best designers, is another step in that direction."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730164/D_Arc_Build_Expo.jpg

