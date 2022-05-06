Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crazy Owl - Your Skin Co., a newly launched Indian personal care brand curates products to uplift mind, body and soul.

It's that time of year when you need to pay special attention to your hair and body.

Also Read | Australia: Violent Storms Bring Record 85.2 mm Rain to Tasmania.

Crazy Owl has released a range of products that you should add to your basket right away. With the goodness of nature, the brand adds a splash of freshness to your daily lives.

The brand provides clean and sustainable luxury products that are of the highest quality. The products offered range from Fragrance, Bath and Body Care and Hair Care. All the products are built on the foundation of being Vegan, plant based and gender fluid made using skin friendly ingredients.

Also Read | Mohammed Amir Talks About Returning To Pakistan Test Team, Says ‘It Is Too Early’.

From captivating your senses with its enchanting aroma to cleansing, this exquisitely fragrant range of bath and body products will transform every shower into a soothing experience reconnecting you with nature.

They have a variety of options in each category. Lemon, Mint and Tea Tree, Aqua Musk and Mango Mania aromatic fragrances are available in body wash range. Dates Seed Oil and Witch Hazel Extract shampoo and conditioners are India's first food for hair ingredients with soothing fragrances and plant based protein and vitamins. The body sprays and perfumes are made from essential oils to awaken the mind, body and soul.

Founded by Damanjit Kohli and Karishma Sahni in 2022, Crazy Owl offers clean, consciously crafted products that deliver unmatched standards. The brand has a vibrant, distinguishing color palette with a welcoming attitude.

It functions on the philosophy of embracing one's true self and exploring their crazy side. The brand aims to create the finest products in the industry with premium quality packaging, long lasting fragrance and hopes to pave the path for lifelong connections with their customers.

It is a PETA, IFRA and FDA approved brand and uses ingredients only after they pass the highest quality standards. The brand promises a positive and feel good experience whilst being conscious. It takes pride in providing a spectacular experience to all customers, regardless of age or gender.

Talking about the brand, Damanjit Kohli and Karishma Sahni, Founders of Crazy Owl, share, "At Crazy Owl we are farsighted to build sustainable products of the future. We believe in delivering quality and integrity that matches international standards. It is reflected in our packaging as well the handpicked sustainable ingredients in every product. The drive is to create a brand, which is efficacy-based, clean, and provides the customer with a feel-good experience."

To learn more about the products offered by the brand: crazyowl.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)