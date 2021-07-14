Gurugram, July 14: Creditas Solutions announced today that it has appointed former Thomson Reuters senior executive Sriram Ramnarayan as Country Head, India and South East Asia Business, who comes with a proven track record of leading and growing businesses across the financial sector.

Sriram Ramnarayan has a successful career of over two and half decades in the financial markets with a proven leadership in building, managing and successfully transforming businesses. Strongly skilled in sales, partner management, P&L management and people leadership, he has been passionate in developing client-focused high performing teams and possesses deep time-tested relationships with senior client decision-makers across sectors.

With rich experience across asset classes, trading platforms, data and analytics, and risk management applications, Sriram brings proven expertise in driving customer growth journeys. He has worked with Thomson Reuters in progressive business leadership roles, including Country Head and Director - Market Development, Financial and Risk, South Asia. He has also contributed his experience as a Board Advisor and Consultant to major Fintech and BFSI sector companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Anshuman Panwar - Co-Founder, Creditas said, "Sriram has demonstrated leadership in scaling businesses with a proven track record within the various facets of the financial industry. His successful leadership experience will help us bring tighter focus on strengthening our global positioning and support our company's ambitious growth plans."

"I am delighted to join the talented Creditas team and be a part of the industry leading fintech built on a strong foundation. The Company has robust growth opportunities: the operating models for the finance sector are fast evolving as the shift to digital solutions and experiences accelerate. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team at Creditas as we continue to expand our reach and drive differentiated growth for our customers," Sriram commented.

Creditas Solutions is India's leading fintech company that is reinventing debt collections with revolutionary customer engagement solutions for financial institutions. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence driven solutions, Creditas enables lenders to significantly reduce loan defaults and radically improve collections performance.

The Company pioneered the digital frictionless collection concept globally and is driving the vision to radically transform the financial sector with the deployment of new-age technology.

