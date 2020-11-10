Pune (Maharashtra)[India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): A month after its launch, CreditKart Fin-Com, an e-commerce platform is set to revolutionize the e-commerce sector with its never-before deals and offers. Starting November 1, this festival season, shoppers will get to shop and earn 100 per cent cashback on their purchase till November 15.

Known as India's first and only online 'Udhaar ki Dukaan', here shoppers will get top-quality affordable product range, penetrating into tier 2, 3, & 4 cities along with financial aid through fin-com facility to purchase the products whenever they want and pay later. Catering to over 26,000+ pin codes across India, CreditKart will reach the remotest part of the country.

CreditKart continues its legacy of giving a unique online shopping experiences to its customers by offering 100% cashback on their purchases during this Diwali season. There are no hidden charges or terms & conditions. Buyers will get 100% cashback in their wallets when they choose the 'Pay Now' option, irrespective of the purchase amount. One can pay for Rs 10,000 and get Rs 10,000 as cashback in their wallet. This astounding offer is available to all who shop till November 15.

"Money saved is money earned. Blending speed with comfort to make an easy to access smooth shopping experience, we give the shoppers an option to 'Pay Now'. With 'Pay Now' option, the buyers can make the payment of their purchase right then and there, and avail some exclusive advantages and 100 per cent cashback," said Swapnil Madiyar, the Founder & Director of Mudrakwik Fintech and CrediKart based out of Pune.

Financial Inclusion has always been a pain point in the country. For the buyers, even in this digital era, there is a lack of a platform where they can buy on credit, without any Terms and Conditions. This is what CreditKart aims to solve by assigning its users a direct credit line when they sign-up, giving the buyers an option to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' at no rate of interest, no down payment, and no processing fees. The credit line is given on the basis of the buyer's credit score to purchase the products which they can repay in three consecutive EMIs. This direct credit line minimizes the lengthy procedures and dependency on other financial institutions to avail credit.

