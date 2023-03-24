Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cricket legend Kapil Dev along with industrialist Pawan Kumar Patodia, Kaushik Ghosh, actor Zaid Sheikh, Uma Vishal Agarwal and Varun Goenka are all set to bring to viewers an interesting show named 'Driving with The Legends'. The show was recently launched in Mumbai. Ranjeet, Shiv Thakare of Bigg Boss, Anand Kumar, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. and other guests attended the event. The first season will be shot extensively in Switzerland. The show will be produced under the banner of The Legend Studios LLC.

Kaushik Ghosh said, "The idea is to have a legend and a few other celebrities with whom about 10 fans globally would join for a 7-day driving trip in Switzerland. We will select these fans through a global online audition campaign. The first chapter will be all about Kapil Dev."

The show will be directed by the popular director Haider Khan, who has already intrigued everyone by the teaser that was played during the launch event with his unique vision and portrayal of Kapil Dev. Haider Khan is considered to be amongst the world's best photographers, winning the gold at the prestigious PX3 2021 Prix de la Photographie de Paris. His movies have previously premiered in Halifax, the black film festival in Canada, Durban film festival and others.

Paul Nuber, the former CXO at Nestle has also come on board as the company's first foreign investor, demonstrating the strong potential of the concept and the confidence of the foreign investors in the Indian sports-entertainment industry.

The entire journey on the show will be hosted by Archana Vijaya, with surprise elements planned and announced with the signing of Krushna Abhishek, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Esha Gupta. Talking about the show, Kapil Dev said, "I was super excited about this project right from the moment I heard about it! I want to send a strong message through the medium of this show, and I am looking forward to interacting with the fans who get chosen to accompany us on the trip to Switzerland. I felt most confident about the expertise of the management, which is when I decided to come on-board as a partner in the company in addition to my on screen role in the first season."

CA Pawan Kumar Patodia is an industrialist, angel investor, philanthropist and a serial entrepreneur. CA Patodia is also the Principal Owner and Chairman of Kolkata Thunderbolts, the champions of the inaugural Prime Volleyball League, which is now standing at a valuation of USD 150 million.

Kaushik Ghosh has done business in Geneva and Muscat, and has been working in the global B2B industry. In addition, Ghosh is a true car enthusiast and loves automobiles to the core. Currently, he is excited to create this one-of-a-kind show for legends.

Zaid Sheikh's successful career as an actor has motivated him to expand into production. Having appeared in an array of Bollywood films over two decades, he has been actively producing shows for the last three years. Drawn in by the project's complexity, Zaid found it a rewarding challenge to bring to fruition.

Varun Goenka, a Kolkata-based businessman and director at the AG Group, has achieved remarkable success in the real estate industry. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, expanding his ventures to various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. In addition to real estate, Goenka has invested in the film industry and believes in creating good content.

Vishal Agarwal's extensive business experience includes successful ventures in online education, Bollywood film production, and startup investment, as well as achievements in real estate. The inception of DWTL began with a candid conversation between Vishal and Kaushik Ghosh, and the venture was later strengthened with the expertise and contributions of Zaid and Varun Goenka.

