New Delhi, March 24 : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has posted an official teaser image of its upcoming new Activa 125 H-Smart to create a buzz prior to its market launch. The teaser image offers a glimpse of the new scooter's smart key technology with the company’s H-Smart features.

The Japanese auto major has also referred to its upcoming scooter as the "Smartiva," which indicates the Activa 125 H-Smart will be focusing more on the tech aspect compared to its predecessor. Read on to know more. Hyundai Ai3 SUV Caught Testing in India, Prepares Launch; Check Key Details Here.

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart – Features :

The new upcoming Honda Activa 125 H-Smart will be coming with a new electronic key fob, which is similar to the ones used in the modern cars, and also seen in Activa 6G. The smart key fob will feature an array of features including SmartFind function that helps locating the parked scooter by flashing the front as well as the rear indicators. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Unveiled: The Last of the Legendary V12 Coupe Meant for Only an Elite Few; Read All Key Details Here.

The smart key fob also comes with a SmartUnlock feature to unlock the handlebar, under-seat boot and fuel filler cap with just a press of a button, while the SmartSafe feature helps prevent theft by disabling the keyless functionality of the fob. Apart from the smart features, the new Activa 125 H-Smart will also feature a fully digital instrument cluster.

Honda Activa 125 H-Smart – Expected Price :

The ongoing Honda Activa 125 is tagged at Rs 77,743 for the drum variant, which goes up to Rs 84,916 for the disc variant. The new Activa 125 H-Smart hence, will be priced in the similar range with slight increase.

